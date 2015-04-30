* Boats were confiscated over past two years
* Israel maintains naval blockade of Hamas-run Gaza
* Palestinians say fishing zone set by Israel too small
GAZA, April 30 Israel has returned 15 fishing
boats seized from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, both sides
said on Thursday, the latest measure cast as shoring up the
coastal enclave's shattered economy.
The small, motor-powered vessels had been confiscated over
the past two years by the Israeli navy, which accused their
operators of violating a 6 nautical mile (11 km) fishing zone it
enforces as part of a blockade to prevent arms-smuggling by
Gaza's dominant Hamas militants or cross-border infiltration.
Palestinians say the zone is too small to meet the seafood
needs of Gazans hit hard by last year's war with Israel. They
also accuse the Israeli navy of often harassing fishermen within
its confines.
The 15 boats were returned on Wednesday. In recent months,
Israeli authorities have similarly revived some commerce across
the Gaza border, including Palestinian imports of farm equipment
and exports to Israel of vegetables and fruit.
In a statement, the Israeli military described the return as
"part of the steps being taken to assist the residents of the
Gaza Strip".
Whereas in previous such hand-overs, Israel has sent boats
back into Gaza overland, towing them through border crossings,
this time they were delivered more conveniently by sea,
fishermen's union head Nizzar Ayyash said.
"Also, for the first time, they left the onboard generators
and did not confiscate them. They used to argue that the
generators were dangerous," Ayyash told Reuters.
The United Nations food agency estimates 3,600 Gaza
households are involved in fishing. Just under half of those
have no other source of income.
Prior to 2007, when Hamas seized control of Gaza, prompting
tougher Israeli restrictions, the number of fishermen topped
5,000, and they used to export some of their catch to Israel.
The Palestinians want Israel to allow fishermen to sail up
to 12 nautical miles (22 km) from the Gaza shore -- the
internationally defined limit for a nation's waters -- so that
they can net greater numbers of larger fish.
An Israeli military source said the size of the fishing zone
was being "periodically reviewed and was predicated on measuring
a real military need against the harm caused to the civilian
population".
