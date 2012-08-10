* Desert next door perfect test-bed for cramped Gaza
* Longer-range rockets need more testing room
* Hamas denies Palestinians test-launch into Egypt
By Dan Williams and Douglas Hamilton
TEL AVIV, Aug 10 Israeli sources say there is
evidence Egypt's north Sinai region is becoming not only a
rallying point for jihadist gunmen but a firing range for Gaza's
indefatigable rocket builders, seeking ever greater range and
accuracy for mainly homemade weapons.
It was soon after the 2011 revolt in Egypt toppled President
Hosni Mubarak that Israeli rocket radars began to spot unusual
launches from the Palestinian territory, which Israel keeps
under a land, sea and air cordon.
Normally they streaked towards Israeli border towns, or
north towards coastal cities. But now some were aimed at the
empty desert wastes of Sinai.
The purpose seemed clear: to test rockets made or smuggled
in by Palestinian groups who do not have space for a practice
range.
"They have a Bedouin collaborator in Sinai who finds the
crater and marks it by GPS," an Israeli official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity, describing a low-tech but effective
method of tracking test-firings from Gaza.
A sheik from a Sinai village around 60 km (40 miles) from
Gaza described how in June he heard several explosions and went
to investigate. He found a spent rocket. It had gouged a
basketball-size hole in the ground.
"The remaining parts did not include any writings that could
tell where the rocket came from," he said.
GOOGLE RANGE-FINDER
Gaza's Hamas government and its smaller Islamist factions
deny conducting any military operations in Sinai.
But security officials from Egypt, which is now hunting
armed Islamists in Sinai in its biggest military operation there
in 40 years, privately admit it has become a playground of
bandits, smugglers and jihadis exploiting the free-for-all.
The Israelis who spoke about the rocket tests did so before
an Aug. 5 attack on a Sinai police post shocked Cairo, raising
the stakes overnight in what Israel said it hoped would be "a
wake-up call".
Gunmen killed 16 policemen. Seven militants were then killed
by Israeli forces after they stormed the border in a stolen
armoured car, some wearing explosive belts.
In the aftermath of the attacks, Hamas said it was arresting
radical Salafi Islamists, one of several groups who try to fire
rockets into Israel in defiance of de facto Palestinian truces.
Israeli officials will not comment on the record about the
Gaza rocket tests, perhaps unwilling to pile another public
headache onto Egypt's new, Islamist-rooted government.
When rudimentary rockets emerged in Gaza a decade ago, they
were test-fired into the Mediterranean. Splash-downs were
calibrated using binoculars and spotters in fishing boats. Since
those days, Gaza rocketeers have at times test-launched into
Israel's underpopulated southern Negev desert.
Thanks to advances in Gaza's underground munitions industry
and smuggling of military grade rockets from Sinai, ranges have
increased and crews need observable impact sites during tests.
Tzvika Foghel, an Israeli brigadier-general in the reserves
often garrisoned in the south, recalled occasions when rockets
were fired from the far western corner of Gaza at open areas of
Israel, a diagonal span of more than 40 km (25 miles).
"They could easily see where the rockets were landing by
putting someone in an elevated position in Beit Hanoun," Foghel
said, referring to a Gaza town on the Israeli border.
Palestinian sources say rocketeers would monitor Israeli
media and police channels after a launch and use the web-based
mapping programme Google Earth to assess range and accuracy.
TELL-TALE DEBRIS
Israel's Gaza cordon includes advanced radars to detect and
track rocket launches in real-time. The radars feed Iron Dome,
an interceptor system that only shoots downs rockets threatening
populated areas.
Rockets headed into the open Negev, deliberately or by
mistake, are watched with interest by Israeli intelligence.
"There are those who see these practice launches as an
opportunity to study what the enemy is planning and preparing
for us," said a serving Israeli military officer.
So when Palestinians fire a rocket in practice, the Israelis
can study its trajectory and debris. But in Sinai the debris is
beyond their reach.
Rockets and mortars have killed 21 people in Israel's south
over the past decade. When fired in salvoes, life is suspended
for around one million Israelis who live within range, running
for shelter to await the blast and the all-clear.
In the southern town of Sderot, a frequent target, the
crisis centre has a room full of twisted, rusting rocket casings
that trace the steady development of this Palestinian arsenal.
During the three-week Gaza war, the erratic course of some
rockets was plain to see, as they cork-screwed wildly up into
the blue sky, trailing a coil of thick white smoke. Last year,
one exploded right next to a kibbutz kindergarten, luckily after
the children had filed inside.
"There are those (in the military) who think a distinction
should be made between launches meant to kill and maim and those
that, perhaps, are not," Foghel said. "I'm not one of them."
According to an Israeli defence official, the Gaza arsenal
currently amounts to 10,000 rockets, the more powerful of which
reach 70 km (44 miles), enough to hit Tel Aviv.
It is closely watched, and in the fog of war testing can
prove just as dangerous for Palestinian militants as war itself.
In late October, an overflying Israeli surveillance drone
recorded several Palestinians painstakingly off-loading a long,
heavy tube-like object from a van and then standing it on what
looked like a launch-pad in the southern Gaza town of Rafah. The
ensuing air strike on the site killed a senior member of the
Palestinian faction Islamic Jihad and four of his comrades.
It may have been the group's bad luck that their appearance
coincided with a flare-up of violence that included a rocket
being fired deep enough into Israel to set off sirens on the
outskirts of Tel Aviv, more than 50 km (32 miles) from Gaza.
"In retrospect, we got information indicating that it was
meant to be another test-launch," the Israeli military officer
said of the men killed in Rafah.
A rocketeer from one Palestinian faction in the enclave told
Reuters such risks are part of the long conflict with Israel
that requires either fighting or preparing to fight.
"Every outing with rockets is a life-and-death adventure. It
is one we love," he said. "If we live we will be back to fire
more, and if we die we go to heaven as martyrs."