GAZA Nov 15 Israeli aircraft attacked targets
throughout the Gaza Strip on Thursday night, unleashing more
than 25 strikes in swift succession according to Reuters
witnesses.
The aerial bombardment set off earth-shaking thuds and
fireballs in the dark sky and were met with screeches of
Palestinian rocket fire launched from the outskirts of Gaza City
towards southern Israel.
The airstrikes marked an escalation of two days of
reciprocal attacks between the Palestinian militant Hamas group
ensconced in the coastal enclave and the Israeli military, which
killed a top Islamist leader on Wednesday.
Hours earlier, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another armed party
in Gaza, launched two missiles against Tel Aviv -- the first
time Israel's commercial capital has come under such attack
since the 1991 Gulf War. No injuries or damage was reported.