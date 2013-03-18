* New coalition government takes office
* Defence, housing ministries go to settlers or supporters
* May complicate any revival of peacemaking with
Palestinians
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, March 18 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's new governing coalition took office after a
parliamentary vote on Monday with powerful roles reserved for
supporters of settlers in occupied territory.
While the new line-up includes more moderates than in the
outgoing government, the predominance of legislators who are
either settlers or among their staunchest supporters could
hamper any efforts to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
But, presenting his new government to parliament and using a
phrase he has used in past major policy speeches, Netanyahu said
his administration "extends its hand in peace" to the
Palestinians.
"With a Palestinian partner who is willing to conduct
negotiations in good faith, Israel will be prepared for a
historic compromise that will end the conflict with the
Palestinians forever," he said, repeating a pledge he made at
the start of short-lived peace talks in 2010.
New Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, a member of Netanyahu's
Likud party, opposes any curbs on settlement-building that
Palestinians say must stop before they can return to the
U.S.-sponsored negotiations, which collapsed over the issue.
Israeli construction in the occupied West Bank, territory
which the Palestinians want along with East Jerusalem and the
Gaza Strip for an independent state, must be signed off by the
Defence Ministry.
Yaalon's predecessor, Ehud Barak, who headed a centre-left
party but did not run in the Jan. 22 election, was often accused
by settlers of impeding settlement projects.
"The incoming defence minister, Moshe Yaalon, has sworn
allegiance to Judea and Samaria," Nahum Barnea, a political
commentator for the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, wrote, using the
Biblical names for the West Bank.
Palestinians say that Israeli settlements, considered
illegal by most countries, will deny them a viable state.
The new cabinet met soon after parliament voted to approve
it and Netanyahu said his new term - his third and his second in
a row - would be his most demanding.
OBAMA VISIT
"Of the three terms that I have had the privilege to lead
Israel, I do not recall a more challenging time in terms of the
accumulated challenges on the one hand and the opportunities on
the other," he said.
The cabinet also voted on a number of formal matters,
including extending the maximum period for the approval of the
2013 budget to 135 days, and the make-up of a forum of seven
ministers led by Netanyahu known as the "security cabinet".
The settlement issue, along with Iran's nuclear programme,
are likely to figure prominently in talks this week in Jerusalem
between Netanyahu and Barack Obama, who will be visiting Israel
and the West Bank for the first time as U.S. president.
"We face very great threats. Iran continues in its race to
obtain an atomic bomb. It continues to enrich uranium in order
to produce a bomb," Netanyahu told parliament.
"At the United Nations, in September, I presented a red
line. Iran has not crossed it but it is approaching it," he
said, repeating an assessment he has voiced in recent months.
"It must not be allowed to cross this line," he reiterated,
referring to the accumulation of sufficient fuel for a potential
first bomb.
Netanyahu has said Iran could reach that stage by this
spring or summer. Obama said last week it would take Iran more
than a year.
The Islamic Republic denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying
it is enriching uranium only for electricity and medical uses.
EX-TV ANCHOR
After weeks of coalition negotiations, Netanyahu signed
pacts with the centrist Yesh Atid and far-right Jewish Home
parties on Friday, clinching a parliamentary majority.
Sixty-eight lawmakers, the exact size of Netanyahu's
coalition, out of 120 voted to ratify the new government, the
first in a decade to exclude ultra-Orthodox Jewish factions that
are at odds with Yesh Atid and Jewish Home over reducing state
benefits for religious families and institutions and limiting
military draft deferments for seminary students.
Among the top new ministers in the cabinet are Yair Lapid, a
former TV news anchor whose Yesh Atid party came in a surprise
second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud-Beitenu list, and Naftali
Bennett, a former settler leader and head of Jewish Home.
Netanyahu's new housing and construction minister, Uri
Ariel, is a settler himself and a member of Jewish Home. He said
on Sunday the new cabinet would continue to expand settlements
"more or less as it has done previously".
Asked about Ariel's comments, White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters in Washington: "Our general position is
that unilateral actions that make it more difficult to engage,
to resume face-to-face negotiations, direct negotiations, are
not things that we view favourably."
Several months ago, Israel announced plans to build more
than 11,000 new houses in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,
almost double the 6,800 it has erected since March 2009 when
Netanyahu took office, the anti-settlement Peace Now group said.
Some 500,000 settlers and about 2.5 million Palestinians
live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured
along with the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war.
