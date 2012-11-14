* Israel says major operation may last days
* Does not rule out ground invasion of Gaza
* Hamas, militant groups vow to fight
* First target was Hamas commander
* Southern Israel braced for Gaza rockets
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 14 Israel launched a major offensive
against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the
military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an
invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would
"open the gates of hell".
The onslaught shattered hopes that a truce mediated on
Tuesday by Egypt could pull the two sides back from the brink of
war after five days of escalating Palestinian rocket attacks and
Israeli strikes at militant targets.
Operation "Pillar of Defence" began with a surgical strike
on a car carrying the commander of the military wing of Hamas,
the Iranian-armed Islamist movement which controls Gaza and
dominates a score of smaller armed groups.
Within minutes of the death of Ahmed Al-Jaabari, big
explosions shook Gaza as the Israeli air force struck at
selected targets just before sundown, blasting plumes of smoke
and debris high above the crowded city.
Panicking civilians ran for cover and the death toll mounted
quickly. Ten people including three children were killed, the
health ministry said, and about 40 were wounded. Also among the
dead were an 11-month-old baby and a woman pregnant with twins.
Army tanks shelled border areas of Gaza in south and the
Israeli navy shelled a Hamas security position from the sea.
Hamas stuck back, firing at least four Grad rockets at the
southern city of Beersheba in what it called its initial
response. Israel reported damage but no casualties. Its 'Iron
Dome' interceptor defence knocked out a dozen rockets in flight.
The escalation in Gaza came in a week when Israel fired at
Syrian artillery positions it said had fired into the
Israeli-annexed Golan Heights amid a civil war in Syria that has
brought renewed instability to neighbouring Lebanon.
Egypt, whose new Islamist government pledged to honour the
1979 peace treaty with Israel, condemned the raids as a threat
to regional security, recalled its ambassador from Israel and
called for an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's predecessor Hosni Mubarak
twice withdrew his ambassador, with no lasting effect. But
Israel will be watching for signs of a more aggressive approach
by the Islamist leader that could imperil their ties.
Mursi has said of the Palestinians that "our blood is their
blood" and Egypt may not "accept what was accepted before".
Russia called for an end to the raids. Arab League foreign
ministers planned to meet on Saturday to discuss the crisis.
DOZENS OF TARGETS
A second Gaza war has loomed on the horizon for months as
waves of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli strikes grew
increasingly more intense and frequent.
Israel's Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009 began with a week
of air attacks and shelling, followed by a land invasion of the
blockaded coastal strip, sealed off at sea by the Israeli navy.
Some 1,400 Palestinians were killed and 13 Israelis died.
The Israel Defence Forces said it had targeted dozens of
Hamas's medium range (up to 40km) underground rocket launch and
infrastructure sites in Wednesday's strikes.
"This has significantly damaged the rocket launch
capabilities as munitions warehouses owned by Hamas and other
terror organizations were targeted. In addition, Israeli Navy
soldiers targeted several Hamas terror sites stationed along the
shoreline of the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.
The Hamas internal security headquarters in southern Gaza
was destroyed. There were no injuries because it had been
evacuated. After dark, Gaza looked like a ghost city, with no
traffic and no people in the streets, no shops open, no electric
lights on.
KILLED IN HIS CAR
Hamas said Jaabari, who ran the organisation's armed wing,
Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam, died along with a Hamas photographer when
their car was blown apart by an Israeli missile.
The charred wreckage of a car could be seen belching flames,
as emergency crews picked up what appeared to be body parts.
Israel confirmed it had carried out the attack and announced
there was more to come. Reuters witnesses saw Hamas security
compounds and police stations blasted apart.
"Today we relayed a clear message to the Hamas organisation
and other terrorist organisations," Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said. "And if there is a need, the IDF (Israel Defence
Forces) is prepared to broaden the operation. We will continue
to do everything in order to protect our citizens."
Immediate calls for revenge were broadcast over Hamas radio.
"The occupation has opened the gates of hell," Hamas's armed
wing said. Smaller groups also vowed to strike back.
"Israel has declared war on Gaza and they will bear the
responsibility for the consequences," Islamic Jihad said.
Southern Israeli communities within rocket range of Gaza
were on full alert, and schools were ordered closed for
Thursday. About one million Israelis live in range of Gaza's
relatively primitive but lethal rockets, supplemented in recent
months by longer-range, more accurate systems.
"The days we face in the south will, in my estimation, prove
protracted," Brigadier-General Yoav Mordechai, Israel's chief
military spokesman, told Channel 2 TV.
The Israeli cabinet gave preliminary authorisation for the
mobilisation of military reserves if required, Netanyahu's
office said.
Asked if Israel might send in ground forces, Mordechai said:
"There are preparations, and if we are required to, the option
of an entry by ground is available."
OBAMA BRIEFED
Israeli President Shimon Peres briefed U.S. President Barack
Obama on the operation, Peres's office said. He told Obama that
Jaabari was a "mass-murderer" and his killing was Israel's
response to Palestinian rocket attacks from Gaza.
"Israel is not interested in stoking the flames, but for the
past five days there has been constant missile fire at Israel
and mothers and children cannot sleep quietly at night," said
Peres, who visited the border town of Sderot earlier.
In the flare-up that was prelude to Wednesday's offensive,
more than 115 missiles were fired into southern Israel from Gaza
and Israeli planes launched numerous strikes.
Seven Palestinians, three of them gunmen, were killed. Eight
Israeli civilians were hurt by rocket fire and four soldiers
wounded by an anti-tank missile.
The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Haniyeh,
called on Arab states, especially Egypt, to halt the assault.
The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council said the U.N. Security
Council should put pressure on Israel to stop its attacks.
Israel holds a general election on Jan. 22 and Netanyahu has
pledged to retaliate harshly against Hamas. But Israel is also
wary of the reaction from Mursi's Egypt, whose ruling Muslim
Brotherhood is the spiritual mentor of Hamas.
Hamas has been emboldened by its rise to power, viewing
Mursi as a "safety net" who will not permit a second Israeli
thrashing of Gaza, home to 1.7 million Palestinians.
Hamas is also supported by Iran, which Israel regards as a
rising threat to its own existence due to its nuclear programme.
Helped by the contraband trade through tunnels from Egypt,
Gaza militias have smuggled in longer-range rockets.
But their estimated 35,000 Palestinian fighters are still no
match for Israel's F-16 fighter-bombers, Apache helicopter gun
ships, Merkava tanks and other modern weapons systems in the
hands of a conscript force of 175,000, with 450,000 in reserve.