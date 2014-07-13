(Repeats with correct slug)
* Hamas issues first warning to Israel of impending attack
* Media campaign aims to jar Israel, boost battered Gazans
By Noah Browning
GAZA, July 13 Hamas militants warned Israel for
the first time, and in Hebrew, of an impending rocket attack,
adopting psychological warfare with the Jewish state while
trying to raise the morale of Gaza's Palestinians harder hit by
Israeli bombardment.
Around 160 Palestinians in the tiny overcrowded enclave,
most of them civilians, have been killed in six days of conflict
while Israel has reported no dead, prompting Gaza's Islamist
rulers to resort to innovative publicity tactics.
Hamas's domestic standing has taken a beating in peacetime
as poverty and hunger have worsened in the Gaza Strip, worsened
by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade and the demolition of border
smuggling tunnels that were the lifeblood of its economy.
Now, by burnishing its accomplishments in its latest bloody
showdown with Israel, Hamas has recalled its pre-2007 days as an
militant faction under fire, and not the political custodian of
one of the most troubled, densely-populated tracts on earth.
On Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV at eight in the evening Saturday, the
voice of Abu Ubeida - the perpetually masked and camouflaged
spokesman of the group's armed wing - broadcast a warning.
"(We) will direct a military strike with rockets at the Tel
Aviv area and its surroundings with a J80 rocket after 9 P.M."
Audio of the threat in Hebrew followed, and Israeli
television stations immediately picked up the news.
At seven minutes past nine, a series of thunderous roars in
the coastal territory signalled the outgoing rockets. Warning
sirens promptly sounded in the greater Tel Aviv region, the
heavily populated heart of the Jewish state.
"Our rockets have struck Tel Aviv!" the loudspeaker of a
Gaza mosque blared. The roars of men and boys arose from the
windows of houses: "God is Great!"
No rocket actually hit Tel Aviv. They were either shot down
by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile interceptor or fell
harmlessly on open ground. But that did not matter in Gaza.
Its inhabitants mostly rely for news on Hamas-controlled
radio, TV and text messages, which hail rocket attacks on the
"Zionist entity" and praise as martyrs the some 160 Palestinians
killed since the six-day-old Israeli offensive began.
That no one in Israel has been killed in the attacks has
been dismissed as a lie by Hamas-run media, and the Palestinian
public appears to agree.
"When we heard the threat last night, we were overjoyed.
It's excellent," said Muhammad Abu Asi, 19, who says he and his
family rely solely on Al-Aqsa for updates during the war.
"The resistance is striking more painful blows than ever
before...(Israel) lies to cover their losses, because they know
that would be a victory for us. We're sure we'll win."
Hamas and many residents say telephoned Israeli warnings of
impending air strikes on houses, many of which it has not acted
upon for days, is part of its own campaign to demoralize Gaza.
The Gaza interior ministry on Sunday dismissed as
"psychological warfare" Israeli leaflets dropped in border areas
urging people to evacuate ahead of a possible ground invasion.
BEACHFRONT TEL AVIV, HOUSE-BOUND GAZA
But Hamas's rhetoric appeared more to entertain than
frighten Israelis, even as warning sirens beckoned its hundreds
of thousands of residents to immediately take cover in shelters.
Israeli television stations broadcast live images of the Tel
Aviv skyline on Saturday and showed the promised rockets blown
up in mid-air by the military's Iron Dome umbrella.
Beachfront cafes in Israel's commercial capital erupted with
cheers at the images. At a concert by the Israel Philharmonic
Orchestra, an announcement just before the start of the show
told people to wait in their seats until the sirens ended.
Then the music began.
But Israelis were disappointed by the cancellation of a Neil
Young concert on Thursday in Tel Aviv because of the rockets.
Gaza families, on the other hand, are mostly house-bound for
fear of the Israeli bombs. They tune in for hours to local TV's
pulse-quickening coverage, blending the gory aftermath of
Israeli air strikes with bulletins of triumphs in battle.
It broadcast wrenching footage of a slain four-year old's
father shaking his lifeless little body, crying, "My son, wake
up! I've bought you a toy!"
Later a flash appears: "Rockets of the resistance strike
Ashkelon," a city in southern Israel, and martial songs play.
The Iron Dome interceptions are almost never mentioned.
Hamas media generally spurned any communications with Israel
and avoided conveying its reactions to violent events in the
Gaza Strip during previous small wars in 2008-9 and 2012.
Saturday's rocket warning did bring about a rare but
fruitless exchange between the purveyors of news on the two
sides. Israel's Channel 2 and Hamas's Al Aqsa carried live feeds
of each other's broadcasts, the first to publish the warning,
the latter to view the reaction.
"Can we talk?" the Israeli anchor asked his counterpart.
"We'll continue to broadcast Palestinian strength. There can
be no dialogue between Palestinians and the Zionist occupation,"
the Palestinian anchor sniped back through a translator.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)