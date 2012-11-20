* Hamas finds more friends in changing Middle East
* Shift reflected in new tone from Egyptian mediators
* Meshaal shows confidence in Cairo appearances
* Sympathetic Egypt has more leverage over Hamas
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Nov 20 Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal looked
like a man at home in Cairo this week as he used the Egyptian
capital to declare terms for a ceasefire with Israel, his
confidence reflecting the historic changes shaping an Arab world
more supportive of his cause.
In Cairo for talks on the Gaza crisis, the bearded Hamas
leader in exile has been warmly received in a country where
officials viewed his movement with suspicion bordering on
outright hostility when Hosni Mubarak was in power.
In stark contrast to those days, a smiling Meshaal was
photographed on Monday meeting President Mohamed Mursi, the head
of a new Egyptian administration shaped by the Muslim
Brotherhood, Hamas' spiritual mentor. Mursi, unlike Mubarak, is
taking a personal interest in truce talks Egypt is overseeing.
Behind the scenes, Hamas leaders are finding a very
different attitude from the Egyptian mediators. In Mubarak's
days, the Palestinians often complained that Egyptian
intelligence chief Omar Suleiman, who died earlier this year,
would try to impose Israel's terms on them.
"The Egyptian brothers in the intelligence service have
always helped in truce matters, this time they are being more
helpful because President Mursi is in charge," said a source
close to Hamas. "The former regime used to pressure us more than
they did Israel," the source said.
The changes buoying Hamas have started to become clear in
the tone from other Arab states too - a delegation of eight Arab
ministers arrived in Gaza on Tuesday in the latest visit to
express solidarity with the Palestinians.
The shift marks a challenge to the policies of Western
governments including the United States. They shun Hamas as a
terrorist group, dealing instead with the Palestinian Authority,
from which Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
It also shows that public opinion is starting to have an
impact on the foreign policies of Arab states long run by
autocrats who have paid scant attention to the views of
populations broadly supportive of the Palestinians.
"PART OF THE FUTURE"
"Hamas has always been arguing that it is part of the future
of the region and the Palestinian Authority was part of the
past," said Ghassan Khatib, who worked as the authority's
spokesman until September.
"This concept seems to have been consolidated more with this
war," Khatib, now a teacher of Arab studies at Birzeit
University in the West Bank, told Reuters.
While Meshaal's public profile has been the ascent,
President Mahmoud Abbas, head of the West Bank-based Palestinian
Authority, has been trying to stay relevant.
Accused of complicity in the last major Israeli offensive in
Gaza, Abbas has appeared more in tune with the Arab mood this
time around, calling for protests and offering diplomatic
support by calling for Tuesday's Arab League visit to the
Hamas-run territory.
Qatar, a tiny but influential Gulf emirate allied to the
United States, is leading the way in forging a new Arab approach
towards Gaza and Hamas. Its head of state visited Gaza last
month, pledging $400 million in aid.
There were flashes of the new mood at the weekend during an
Arab League meeting called to debate the Gaza crisis.
Arab ministers long criticised for inaction said this time
there must be concrete steps. Following the example set by
Egypt's prime minister, who visited Gaza last Friday, eight Arab
ministers accompanied by the Arab League secretary general then
drew up plans for their trip.
Analysts question what Arab states, particularly Egypt, can
offer beyond diplomatic, financial and moral support. Israel
remains militarily far superior to neighbouring nations that
remember a string of ruinous wars with Israel.
REGIONAL FRIENDS
Yet the Gaza visit underlines changes in the Middle East
since in 2008/09 - the last time Hamas fought a war of this
length with Israel. Back then, Hamas' list of regional friends
was much shorter and mostly limited to Syria, Iran and the
Lebanese guerrilla and political movement Hezbollah.
Hamas has since cut ties with Damascus because of the crisis
unleashed by the Syrian government's efforts to crush a revolt
against President Bashar al-Assad. The group's exiled leadership
have moved out of the Syrian capital.
They now spend their time between Cairo and Doha, the Qatari
capital, though neither has been named as a formal headquarters
in exile. Both Sunni states are positioning themselves to exert
influence over Hamas, even as the group preserves its ties with
Shi'ite Iran.
"The regional calculus has changed," said Shadi Hamid,
director of research at the Brookings Doha Center. "This isn't
2008 all over again. Some people say these are symbolic moves,
but I think the symbolic and rhetorical go a long way."
"Under Mubarak, you had mediators who were deemed as
sympathetic to one side. Now Egypt has more leverage with Hamas.
When Mohamed Mursi says: 'This is what we should be doing,' he
is going to be listened to more than Mubarak was," he said.
Smiling and joking, Meshaal reflected his group's growing
confidence during a 90-minute encounter with Egyptian
journalists on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu
had badly misread the new regional picture, he said.
"He wanted to test Egypt, and the Egyptian response was loud
and clear. He wanted to test the Arab spring, and found the
extent of solidarity of the Arab Spring nations with Gaza and
its people," he said.
Meshaal, installed as the leader of Hamas in 2004 after
Israel assassinated the group's wheelchair-bound leader Sheikh
Ahmed Yassin in Gaza, survived a 1997 Israeli attempt to kill
him by injecting him with poison in broad daylight in a street
in Amman, the Jordanian capital.