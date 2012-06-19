* Palestinian ex-agent visits Jerusalem, shunned by kin
* Plans Mohammed biopic along with Israeli collaborator
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, June 19 A Hamas leader's son who
spied on the Palestinian Islamist movement for Israel, and then
wrote about his exploits while in exile, has turned his sights
on the religion of his father.
On a rare visit to Jerusalem, just a short car ride from the
family that disowned him in the occupied West Bank, Mosab Hassan
Yousef told journalists he was making a film about the Prophet
Mohammad that would reveal his "real nature" to Muslims.
"This is time to free people from the absolute control of
religion, by reasoning, by a better understanding," he told a
news conference. It turned testy as he was challenged on his
assertion that Islam was a "religion of war" compared to other
major faiths, and his defence of contentious Israeli policies.
Yousef secretly converted to Christianity and helped the
Shin Bet security service in the late 1990s and early 2000s,
when Hamas waged suicide bomb campaigns against Israel. He was
codenamed "Green Prince" after the Islamist colour and the fact
that his father, Hassan Yousef, led Hamas in the West Bank.
Now 34, Yousef unmasked himself in a 2010 book, "Son of
Hamas", and has been living in refuge in the United States.
He stayed in touch with his Shin Bet handler and makes no
apologies for actions which, in the eyes of many Palestinians,
make him a traitor and apostate deserving of death.
"Usually people are ashamed when they do something wrong.
People love to live in the darkness ... I live in the light. I
didn't do anything wrong by saving human life," he said in at
the Jerusalem event hosted by Media Central, a pro-Israel press
relations organisation.
The Shin Bet declined comment, but two retired senior
officers told Reuters that Yousef's account of his double life
as a spy and trusted lieutenant to his father was largely true.
FAMILY UNFORGIVING
In his book he asserted that he foiled Palestinian attacks
and also arranged for the elder Yousef to be repeatedly arrested
in order to spare him assassination by Israel.
The Hamas leader, in Israeli custody again, issued an angry
statement to Palestinian media reaffirming that he had shunned
his son. Yousef's mother, Subha, was similarly unforgiving.
"I'm not to be addressed as his mother because he's not my
son. He gave his loyalties to a religion other than Islam.
We're Muslims and he attacked our religion," she told Reuters.
"He didn't save anyone. These are myths in his own head."
Watchful and lean in a trim grey suit, Yousef exuded the air
of a revival preacher as he railed against political Islam and
its spread in the Middle East, citing the ascendancy of Hamas's
kindred Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
He said there had been "hundreds of thousands of downloads"
of the Arabic version of his book, available online for free.
But he declined to answer a journalist who addressed him in
Arabic and, while praising Israeli democracy, had little time
for a question about whether Jewish settlement on land where
Palestinians seek independence was consistent with his values.
"I think Palestinians need freedom and human rights more
than they need a state," he said, calling for the emancipation
of women, security for homosexuals and freer religious debate.
Yousef said he has also been making a screen version of his
book along with Sam Feuer, an Israeli producer based in Beverly
Hills. They said their Mohammed biopic already has an actor cast
for the lead - though they would not name him - and funding.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet Mohammad
to be deeply blasphemous. Feuer struck a conciliatory note,
saying the film about Islam's founder could prove illuminating.
"It's not just a movie for Muslims to learn about Islam
themselves, what they cherish, but also for people who aren't
from Islam to learn the true culture and history of the
religion," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Editing by
Crispian Balmer and Jon Hemming)