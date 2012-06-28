JERUSALEM Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet with Israeli Vice Premier Shaul Mofaz on Sunday, a Palestinian official said on Thursday, in the highest-level meeting between the sides since peace talks broke down in 2010.

"There will be a meeting on Sunday between President Abbas and Mr. Mofaz. This comes after a request for a meeting from Mofaz," Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat told Voice of Palestine Radio.

A spokesman for Mofaz would not confirm or deny that a meeting had been arranged.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by John Stonestreet)