JERUSALEM The Israeli government decided on Sunday to release 26 Palestinian prisoners in a second stage of a deal brokered by the U.S. in July in exchange for the resumption of peace talks.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said 26 prisoners, jailed for violence committed before a 1993 interim accord, would be released. In all, Israel said in August it would free 104 inmates in four stages. Twenty-six have been freed so far.

The statement suggested the releases would not happen before Tuesday, saying Israelis would have 48 hours to appeal the names on the list being published later on Sunday. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)