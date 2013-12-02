JERUSALEM An Israeli Arab pleaded guilty on Monday to planting a bomb on a Tel Aviv bus a year ago, during Israel's eight-day offensive in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, an Israeli court said.

The bomb detonated as the bus was driving near the Israeli defence ministry, wounding 15 people.

The Tel Aviv District court accepted a plea deal from Mohammed Mafarja, 19, and convicted him of attempted murder, attempting to assist the enemy and assault, the ruling said.

Mafarja, who was accused of working on behalf of Islamist group Hamas, will be sentenced at a later date, the court said.

