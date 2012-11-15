* Two missiles land close to Tel Aviv, shocking residents
* Israeli defence minister says militants will pay for this
* Gaza rocket hits Israeli house, kills three
* Hamas holds funeral for slain top commander, vows revenge
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 15 Two rockets fired from the Gaza
Strip targeted Tel Aviv on Thursday in the first attack on
Israel's commercial capital in 20 years, raising the stakes in a
showdown between Israel and the Palestinians that is moving
towards all-out war.
Earlier, a Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the
Gaza Strip, drawing the first blood from Israel as the
Palestinian death toll rose to 16, five of them children.
Israeli warplanes bombed targets in and around Gaza city for
a second day, shaking tall buildings. In a sign of possible
escalation, the armed forces spokesman said the military had
received the green light to call in up to 30,000 reserve troops.
Plumes of smoke and dust furled into a sky laced with the
vapour trails of outgoing rockets over the crowded city, where
four young children killed on Wednesday were buried.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said Palestinian
militants would pay a price for firing the missiles.
The conflict, launched by Israel with the killing of Hamas's
military chief, pours oil on the fire of a Middle East already
ablaze with two years of revolution and an out-of-control civil
war in Syria.
Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, viewed by
Hamas as a protector, led a chorus of denunciation of the
Israeli strikes by Palestinian allies.
Mursi's prime minister, Hisham Kandil, will visit Gaza on
Friday with other Egyptian officials in a show of support for
the enclave, an Egyptian cabinet official said. Israel promised
that the delegation would come to no harm.
Israel says its attack is in response to escalating missile
strikes from Gaza. Israel's bombing has not yet reached the
saturation level seen before it last invaded Gaza in 2008, but
Israeli officials have said a ground assault is still an option.
Israeli police said three Israelis died when a rocket hit a
four-story building in the town of Kiryat Malachi, some 25 km
(15 miles) north of Gaza, the first Israeli fatalities of the
latest conflict to hit the coastal region.
Air raid sirens sent residents running for shelter in Tel
Aviv, a Mediterranean city that has not been hit by a rocket
since the 1991 Gulf War. Israeli sources said one rocket landed
in the sea, while another missile landed in an uninhabited area
of the Tel Aviv suburbs.
The Tel Aviv metropolitan area holds more than 3 million
people, more than 40 percent of Israel's population.
"This escalation will exact a price that the other side will
have to pay," Barak said in a television broadcast shortly after
the strike.
Speaking at the same time in Gaza, Hamas's prime minister,
Ismail Haniyeh, urged Egypt to do more to help the Palestinians.
"We call upon the brothers in Egypt to take the measures
that will deter this enemy," he said.
After watching powerlessly from the sidelines of the Arab
Spring, Israel has been thrust to the centre of a volatile new
world in which Islamist Hamas hopes that Mursi and his newly
dominant Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt will be its protectors.
"The Israelis must realise that this aggression is
unacceptable and would only lead to instability in the region
and would negatively and greatly impact the security of the
region," Mursi said.
The new conflict will be the biggest test yet of Mursi's
commitment to Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel, which the
West views as the bedrock of Middle East peace.
The Muslim Brotherhood, which brought Mursi to power in an
election after the downfall of autocrat Hosni Mubarak, has
called for a "Day of Rage" in Arab capitals on Friday. The
Brotherhood is seen as the spiritual mentors of Hamas.
ASSASSINATION
The offensive began on Wednesday when a precision Israeli
air strike killed Hamas military mastermind Ahmed Al-Jaabari.
Israel then began shelling the enclave from land, air and sea.
At Jaabari's funeral on Thursday, supporters fired guns in
the air celebrating news of the Israeli deaths, to chants for
Jaabari of "You have won."
His corpse was borne through the streets wrapped in a
bloodied white sheet. But senior Hamas figures were not in
evidence, wary of Israel's warning they are in its crosshairs.
The Israeli army said 250 targets were hit in Gaza,
including more than 130 rocket launchers. It said more than 270
rockets had struck Israel since the start of the operation, with
its Iron Dome interceptor system shooting down more than 105
rockets headed for residential areas.
Expecting days or more of fighting and almost inevitable
civilian casualties, Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets in Gaza
telling residents to stay away from Hamas and other militants.
The United States condemned Hamas, shunned by the West as an
obstacle to peace for its refusal to renounce violence and
recognise Israel.
"There is no justification for the violence that Hamas and
other terrorist organisations are employing against the people
of Israel," said Mark Toner, deputy State Department spokesman.
The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting late on
Wednesday, but took no action.
In France, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said: "It would
be a catastrophe if there is an escalation in the region. Israel
has the right to security but it won't achieve it through
violence. The Palestinians also have the right to a state."
"GATES OF HELL"
Israel's sworn enemy Iran, which supports and arms Hamas,
condemned the Israeli offensive as "organised terrorism".
Lebanon's Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia Hezbollah, which has
its own rockets aimed at the Jewish state, denounced strikes on
Gaza as "criminal aggression", but held its fire.
Oil prices rose more than $1 as the crisis grew. Israeli
shares and bonds fell, while Israel's currency rose off
Wednesday's lows, when the shekel slid more than 1
percent to a two-month low against the dollar.
A second Gaza war has loomed on the horizon for months as
waves of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli strikes grew
increasingly intense and frequent. Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, favoured in polls to win a Jan. 22 general
election, said the Gaza operation could be stepped up.
His cabinet has granted authorisation for the mobilisation
of military reserves if required to press the offensive, dubbed
"Pillar of Defence" in English and "Pillar of Cloud" in Hebrew
after the Israelites' divine sign of deliverance in Exodus.
Hamas has said the killing of its top commander in a
precise, death-from-above air strike, would "open the gates of
hell" for Israel. It appealed to Egypt to halt the assault.
Israel has been anxious since Mubarak was toppled last year
in the Arab Spring revolts that replaced secularist strongmen
with elected Islamists in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, and brought
civil war to Israel's other big neighbour Syria.
Cairo recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday.
Israel's ambassador left Cairo on what was called a routine home
visit and Israel said its embassy would stay open.
Gaza has an estimated 35,000 Palestinian fighters, no match
for Israel's F-16 fighter-bombers, Apache helicopter gunships,
Merkava tanks and other modern weapons systems in the hands of a
conscript force of 175,000, with 450,000 in reserve.