GAZA, Sept 19 Israel carried out air strikes in
the Gaza Strip on Saturday after Palestinian militants there
fired rockets into southern Israel.
The early morning air strikes targeted two training camps
belonging to the Islamist group Hamas, causing no injuries,
officials and witnesses said.
Gaza militants fired at least two rockets into Israel late
on Friday, Israeli military said. One struck the border town of
Sderot, damaging a bus but causing no injuries. A second was
shot down by a missile defense system, the military said.
A Palestinian group that supports the Islamic State claimed
responsibility for one of the rockets fired at Israel. No-one
claimed responsibility for the second rocket attack.
The cross-border violence comes as tensions remain high in
Jerusalem and the West Bank, where Israeli security forces and
Palestinians have clashed over the past week.
In London, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged calm and
called on all sides to exercise restraint amid violence in
recent days around Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, a sacred site
revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the
Temple Mount.
Kerry said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu who had made it clear that "he is completely
supportive of the status quo and deeply committed to preventing
any kind of incident that will incite."
"All parties need to refrain from incitement and refrain
from engaging in activities that put that relationship at risk,"
Kerry said following talks with British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond on conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Ukraine.
