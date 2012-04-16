* Palestinian prime minister to see Israel's Netanyahu
* Fayyad to hand over letter, air Palestinian grievances
By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 17 The Palestinian
prime minister plans to use a rare meeting set for Tuesday with
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a letter detailing
Palestinian grievances on stalled peace talks.
Although there was no official announcement of the encounter
between Netanyahu and Salam Fayyad, Palestinian officials
confirmed that the two would see each other during the day.
An Israeli official said Netanyahu will reiterate his call
for talks to resume without any preconditions and for a meeting
with the top Palestinian leader, President Mahmoud Abbas.
But the letter Fayyad is due to deliver from Abbas could
serve as a prelude to a renewed unilateral Palestinian move for
statehood recognition in the United Nations, an effort suspended
last fall amid stiff opposition from Washington and Israel.
"It's a last ditch effort indicating that we're doing
everything possible in order to realise a two-state solution,"
Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi said about the missive.
"We hope that there's a positive response, but we're sending
a message that, without one, we have a strategy for what
follows," she said.
Palestinians said the letter would accuse Israel of failing
to carry out its obligations under a 2003 "road map" agreed by
both sides, which include a halt to settlement activity.
Foreign governments have viewed the letter with
apprehension, welcoming a rare high-level Israeli-Palestinian
meeting, but warning against any threatening language.
In a phone call last month, U.S. President Barack Obama
cautioned Abbas against provocative actions. Abbas has insisted
his letter, which has taken weeks to prepare, would simply
remind Israel of its commitments under interim peace deals.
"All options are all on the table for Palestinians, with the
exception of dissolving the national authority or withdrawing
recognition of Israel. We are not seeking the isolation of
Israel, but rather to isolate its settlement policy," Abbas told
the official WAFA news agency last week.
Netanyahu says the future of settlements, which the
Palestinians and many countries regard as illegal, should be
decided in peace negotiations.
U.S.-sponsored peace talks froze in late 2010 after
Netanyahu rejected Palestinian demands that he extend a partial
construction freeze he had imposed at Washington's behest to
coax them into talks.
DILUTED
Palestinian officials said the letter Fayyad will hand over
is a watered-down version of previous drafts which suggested the
Palestinian Authority, run by Abbas, would dissolve itself or
sever ties with Israel if there was no progress.
A growing number of voices in the Palestinian establishment,
including Marwan Bargouthi, a popular leader serving five life
terms in Israel after being convicted of murder charges during a
Palestinian uprising, have argued for economic and political
divorce from Israel.
"Our security people are maintaining law and order in the
Palestinian territories, and consequently Israel is benefiting
from the effort," said Mohammad Shtayyeh, a member of the
central committee of Fatah, the ruling party in the West Bank.
"We are paying in security terms and are not being paid in
political terms," he told Reuters.
In spite of internal disagreements and a geopolitical
climate that has seen the world preoccupied with other issues,
the Palestinians hope the document will articulate their
position ahead of any renewed push for U.N. statehood.
"We know that 2012 is a year of political vacuum. The U.S.
is busy with elections, the EU with the euro, the Arab world
with the (Arab) spring," Shtayyeh said.
Nonetheless, the Palestinians were considering taking their
case to the U.N. General Assembly after failing to secure
backing at the Security Council in 2011.
"Going to the General Assembly this year will be an
important step. We have a majority there, and no one has a
veto," he said.
However, only the Security Council, where the United States
has veto power, has the authority to grant full U.N. membership.