ZIKIM, Israel, July 8 Israeli soldiers killed
four Palestinian gunmen who slipped into southern Israel by sea
from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the army said.
Hamas, the dominant force in Gaza, claimed responsibility
for the infiltration at Zikim beach, which occurred as Israel
bombed the Palestinian enclave with the stated purpose of
quelling cross-border rocket fire.
Hamas said it was in telephone contact with the commander of
the squad that stormed Zikim and that he was exchanging fire
with the army.
Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, an Israeli military
spokesman, said four gunmen were killed by combined fire from
troops, the air force and the navy. Israeli forces were still
searching the area. He did not say whether the gunmen had swum
in or landed by boat.
Lerner said an Israeli soldier had been wounded in the
incident, which he described as rare. The Israeli military keeps
Gaza under tight naval cordon.
(Writing by Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)