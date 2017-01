Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a house, which took place after the end of a five-hour humanitarian ceasefire, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Saleh Salem

JERUSALEM Hamas said Israel's ground incursion into the Gaza Strip that started on Thursday would have "dreadful consequences".

"It does not scare the Hamas leaders or the Palestinian people," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters. "We warn (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu of the dreadful consequences of such a foolish act."

(Reporting by Nidal al-MUghrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Robin Pomeroy)