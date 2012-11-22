ISLAMABAD Nov 22 Iran's president welcomed the
ceasefire between Hamas and Israel but expressed reservations
about its effectiveness, a Pakistani television station, which
interviewed him on Thursday, reported.
"President (Mahmoud) Ahmadinejad said the cruelty in Gaza
should unite Muslims. He said he welcomes the ceasefire between
Hamas and Israel, but he seems to not be very optimistic about
the ceasefire," a TV anchor for the station said.
A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers took hold
on Thursday after eight days of conflict, although deep mistrust
on both sides cast doubt on how long the Egyptian-sponsored deal
can last.
Iran, which has an alliance with Hamas, has regarded Israeli
strikes as "organised terrorism". The exiled leader of Hamas,
Khaled Meshaal, on Wednesday thanked Shi'ite Iran for what he
described as arms and funding.
"(Israel) has been occupying Palestine for decades under
false pretensions. Today, the oppressed people of Gaza have
become the victims of these expansionist policies and
atrocities," Ahmadinejad said at a summit of developing
countries in Islamabad.