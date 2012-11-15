DUBAI Nov 15 Iran condemned on Thursday as
"organised terrorism" an offensive by Israel against Palestinian
militants in the Gaza Strip.
"Iran considers the criminal act of Israeli military forces
in killing civilians as organised terrorism and strongly
condemns it," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast
said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
The spokesman also criticised what he called "the silence of
international organizations claiming to defend human rights,"
following the strikes.
Israel killed the military commander of Hamas on Wednesday
in an air strike on Gaza and threatened an invasion of the
enclave.
The Islamist group retaliated on Thursday by firing dozens
of rockets into southern Israel, killing three people.