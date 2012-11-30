* UN vote lays bare EU anger at Israeli settlements
* Israel tries to minimise loss, faces tough decisions
* Next govt will have to address Palestinian issue
By Crispian Balmer
JERUSALEM, Nov 30 The margin of Israel's defeat
in a U.N. vote that granted de-facto statehood to Palestine has
disappointed Israeli political leaders, whose attempts on Friday
to play down the loss could not disguise its significance.
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to
upgrade the Palestinian status in the world body, making it a
"non-member state". The decision was backed by 138 nations
against 9 opposed, with 41 members abstaining.
On the ground nothing has changed. Israeli army checkpoints
remain in place across the West Bank, Jewish settlers continue
their daily lives and the Israeli government warns that lasting
peace is more remote than ever.
But the fact only three major countries sided with Israel --
the United States, Canada and the Czech Republic -- underscored
how isolated Israel has become on the international stage when
it comes to peacemaking with the Palestinians.
"Even old friends like Germany refused to stand alongside
us. There were external factors, but it is hard not to see this
as a total failure for our diplomacy which will obviously have
consequences," said a senior official, who declined to be named.
Government spokesman Mark Regev said that although Israel
was "disappointed" by the vote it was not surprised.
"The General Assembly can resemble the theatre of the
absurd, which once a year, automatically approves ludicrous,
anti-Israeli resolutions. Sometimes these are supported by
Europe, sometimes they are not," he said.
Nonetheless, analysts said the vote exposed the gulf that
has opened between Europe and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
over his handling of the Western-backed administration of
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and the depth of EU
opposition to Jewish settlement expansion.
TIPPING POINT
Direct peace talks collapsed in 2010 in a dispute over
settlement building in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem
-- land Palestinians say belongs to them.
EU diplomats warn of an approaching tipping point whereby it
will soon be impossible to carve out a viable independent state.
"The government has failed to appreciate the gravity of the
challenge to Israel's fundamental legitimacy in Europe," said
Gidi Grinstein, the head of the Reut Institute think-tank.
"The Palestinian bid in the U.N. is turning out to be a
bigger defeat than anticipated," he added.
In many ways, Israel was caught off guard.
Last week it was fighting Islamist militants in the Gaza
Strip, grateful to see much of the West offering support for its
determination to stop indiscriminate rocket fire from the
Palestinian enclave whose leaders deny Israel's right to exist.
The eight day bombardment ended in a ceasefire that was
widely viewed as handing the Hamas rulers of Gaza a PR boost at
the expense of Abbas and the Palestine Liberation Organisation,
who have renounced violence in favour of diplomacy.
The West pumped billions into Abbas's administration over
the years to bolster a partner for Middle East peace and felt
they had to rally to his support in New York. Before the Gaza
conflict, the Palestinians said they would win 115 'yes' votes
at the United Nations. They ended up with more.
Israeli leaders said on Friday the support of Washington was
paramount and warned that the Palestinians would suffer for
their unilateral actions.
"If I have to choose between the United States, Israel's
biggest ally which morally stands above all other nations, and
the 138 other countries, I will always choose the United
States," said deputy foreign minister, Danny Ayalon.
Israel knew it would lose, but hoped to win support from a
strong "moral minority". That did not materialise.
COURT THREAT
However, ministers have toned down their earlier threats of
retaliation, warning only of severe repercussions if Abbas uses
his newfound position to join the International Criminal Court
(ICC) in the Hague and pursue Israel for alleged war crimes.
The Geneva Convention forbids occupying powers from moving
"parts of its own civilian population into the territory it
occupies", leaving Israeli officials potentially vulnerable to
an ICC challenge. Israel says its settlements are legal, citing
historical and Biblical ties to the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The Palestinians say they are in no rush to go to the ICC,
but the threat is there, putting pressure on Israel to come up
with creative solutions to overcome the peace-talks impasse -
which the Jewish state blames on Abbas.
"This U.N. vote is a very strong signal to the Israelis that
they can't shove this matter under the carpet for any longer,"
said Alon Liel, former director-general of the Israeli Foreign
Ministry. "This is a red light for Israel."
With politicians campaigning ahead of a Jan. 22 election,
Israel is unlikely to change course.
Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's right-wing bloc will win a
new term in office. The coalition includes pro-settler parties,
and the prime minister's own Likud group appeared to shift to
the right in primaries this week, making any land-for-peace
compromise with the Palestinians look more complex than ever.
His opponents seized on the U.N. vote. Labor party leader
Shelly Yachimovitch blamed Netanyahu and Foreign Minister
Avigdor Lieberman for belligerent rhetoric, saying they were
blind to what was happening in the Middle East.
Ex-foreign minister Tzipi Livni, aspiring to become Israel's
second female prime minister, blamed a failure of initiative
"When we do not initiate we are imposed upon," she said.
Israeli officials say the Palestinians themselves must show
they are ready to make the sort of concessions that they believe
are needed to secure an accord - such as renouncing any right to
return to modern-day Israel for refugees and their descendants.
However, analysts say that with the elections out of the
way, the new government will have a period of calm to try once
more to end their decades-old conflict with the Palestinians.
"The strategy toward the Palestinian Authority and statehood
is likely to be on the top of the agenda of the next government
in the winter," said the Reut Institute's Grinstein.
"The outcome of its strategic reassessment may well be
active engagement in upgrading the powers and responsibilities
of the Palestinian Authority toward statehood, and eventually
recognising the Palestinian Authority as a state."