* UN vote lays bare EU anger at Israeli settlements
* Israel announces new housing push in key West Bank area
* U.S. will help 'if and when' parties ready for direct
talks
By Crispian Balmer
JERUSALEM, Nov 30 Hours after the United Nations
voted overwhelmingly to grant de-facto statehood to Palestine,
Israel responded on Friday by announcing it was authorising
3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
An official, who declined to be named, said the government
had also decided to expedite planning work for thousands more
homes in a geographically sensitive area close to Jerusalem that
critics say would kill off Palestinian hopes of a viable state.
The decision was made on Thursday when it became clear that
the U.N. General Assembly was set to upgrade the Palestinians'
status in the world body, making them a "non-member state," as
opposed to an "entity," boosting their diplomatic clout.
The motion was backed by 138 nations, opposed by nine, while
41 members abstained - a resounding defeat that exposed Israel's
growing diplomatic isolation.
An Israeli official had earlier conceded that this
represented a "total failure of diplomacy" and warned there
would be consequences - which were swift in coming.
Plans to put up thousands of new settler homes in the wake
of the Palestinian upgrade were always likely, but the prospect
of building in an area known as E-1, which lies near Jerusalem
and bisects much of the West Bank, is seen by some as a
potential game changer.
"E-1 will signal the end of the two state-solution," said
Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli expert on settlements. He added
that statutory planning would take another six to nine months to
complete, meaning building there was not a foregone conclusion.
About 500,000 Israelis already live in the West Bank and
East Jerusalem on land Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war
- territory the Palestinians claim for their independent state.
The United States, one of the eight countries to vote
alongside Israel at the U.N. General Assembly, said the latest
expansion plan was counterproductive to the resumption of direct
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
"This administration - like previous administrations - has
been very clear with Israel that these activities set back the
cause of a negotiated peace," Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said in a Washington speech.
Clinton argued for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks,
but offered no detailed path forward, saying the United States
would help whenever they were ready for direct talks.
"If and when the parties are ready to enter into direct
negotiations to solve the conflict, President (Barack) Obama
will be a full partner to them," she said.
ABSURD
Ahead of the U.N. vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
government had argued that the unilateral Palestinian move
breached their previous accords and accused the 193-member world
body of failing in its responsibilities.
"The General Assembly can resemble the theatre of the
absurd, which once a year automatically approves ludicrous,
anti-Israeli resolutions," said government spokesman Mark Regev.
"Sometimes these are supported by Europe, sometimes they are
not," he added, alluding to the fact that only one European
state, the Czech Republic, voted against the Palestinians.
Nonetheless, analysts said the vote exposed the gulf that
had opened between Europe and Netanyahu over his handling of the
Western-backed administration of Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas, and the depth of EU opposition to settlement expansion.
"The government has failed to appreciate the gravity of the
challenge to Israel's fundamental legitimacy in Europe," said
Gidi Grinstein, head of the Reut Institute think tank.
"The Palestinian bid in the U.N. is turning out to be a
bigger defeat than anticipated."
In many ways, Israel was caught off guard.
Last week, it was fighting Islamist militants in the Gaza
Strip, grateful to see much of the West offering support for its
determination to stop indiscriminate rocket fire from the
Palestinian enclave whose leaders preach Israel's destruction.
The eight-day bombardment ended in a truce that was widely
viewed as handing Gaza's Hamas Islamists a PR boost at the
expense of Abbas and the Palestine Liberation Organisation,
which has renounced violence in favour of diplomacy.
The West pumped billions into Abbas' administration over the
years to bolster a partner for Middle East peace and felt it had
to rally to his support in New York. Before the Gaza conflict,
the Palestinians said they would win 115 'yes' votes at the
United Nations. They ended up with more.
COURT THREAT
By itself, the U.N. upgrade will make little practical
difference to the Palestinians or Israelis. But the new position
will enable Abbas to seek membership of the International
Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague if he wants.
That is what worries Israel.
The Geneva Convention forbids occupying powers from moving
"parts of its own civilian population into the territory it
occupies," leaving Israeli officials potentially vulnerable to
an ICC challenge. Israel says its settlements are legal, citing
historical and Biblical ties to the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The Palestinians say they are in no rush to go to the ICC,
but the threat is there, putting pressure on Israel to come up
with creative solutions to overcome the peace-talks impasse,
which the Jewish state blames on Abbas.
"This U.N. vote is a very strong signal to the Israelis that
they can't shove this matter under the carpet for any longer,"
said Alon Liel, former director-general of the Israeli Foreign
Ministry. "This is a red light for Israel."
With politicians campaigning ahead of a Jan. 22 election,
Israel is unlikely to change course.
Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's right-wing bloc will win a
new term in office. The coalition includes pro-settler parties,
and the prime minister's own Likud group appeared to shift to
the right in primaries this week, making any land-for-peace
compromise with the Palestinians look more complex than ever.
His opponents seized on the U.N. vote, with former Foreign
Minister Tzipi Livni, aspiring to become Israel's second female
prime minister, blaming a failure of initiative.
"When we do not initiate, we are imposed upon," she said.
Israeli officials say the Palestinians themselves must show
they are ready to make the sort of concessions that they believe
are needed to secure an accord - such as renouncing any right to
return to modern-day Israel for refugees and their descendants.
But analysts say that with the elections out of the way, the
new government will have a period of calm to try once more to
end their decades-old conflict with the Palestinians.
"The strategy toward the Palestinian Authority and statehood
is likely to be on the top of the agenda of the next government
in the winter," said the Reut Institute's Grinstein.
"The outcome of its strategic reassessment may well be
active engagement in upgrading the powers and responsibilities
of the Palestinian Authority toward statehood, and eventually
recognising the Palestinian Authority as a state."
If E-1 building goes ahead, the chances of talks resuming
will be close to non-existent.