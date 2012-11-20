JERUSALEM Nov 20 A rocket was fired at
Jerusalem on Tuesday, missing the holy city and landing in the
near-by West Bank, police said, adding that there were no
casualties or damage.
Islamist militant group Hamas said it had fired the missile
out of the Gaza Strip in response to continued Israeli
airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
It was the second time a rocket has been launched toward
Jerusalem since Israel's Gaza offensive began last Wednesday,
with sirens sounding around the city, sending pedestrians
running for cover.
"The rocket landed in the West Bank. No damage or
casualties," a police spokesman said, adding that it was one of
95 rockets launched into Israel on Wednesday. Thirty of them
were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.
Hamas's armed wing said it had fired a Qassam M75 rocket.
"If you go back to carrying out attacks, we will go back to
responding," a statement said
Since the start of the conflagration, hundreds of missiles
have been launched deep into Israel. Israel has warned it will
broaden its offensive in the Gaza Strip if Palestinian militants
do not stop their rocket fire.