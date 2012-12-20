GAZA Dec 20 Israel's killing of two Palestinian
journalists and attacks on media facilities during its Gaza
offensive last month violated the laws of war, Human Rights
Watch said on Thursday.
Two cameramen working for al-Aqsa TV, a station affiliated
with Gaza's Hamas-run government, were killed by Israeli air
strikes on their car on Nov. 20.
Israeli planes also bombed a tower block housing many of
Gaza's local and international media offices, in attacks that
Israel said at the time targeted the communications
infrastructure and personnel of militant groups.
"Just because Israel says a journalist was a fighter or a TV
station was a command centre does not make it so," Sarah Leah
Witson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said in a
statement released by the New York-based organisation.
"Journalists who praise Hamas and TV stations that applaud
attacks on Israel may be propagandists, but that does not make
them legitimate targets under the laws of war," she said.
Human Rights Watch said at least 10 media workers were
wounded in attacks on three buildings housing media facilities.
A two-year-old boy who lived across the street from one of the
buildings was killed, the organisation added.
Commenting on the group's statement, the Israeli military
said it "acts in accordance with the laws of armed conflict,
despite the ongoing deliberate violations and abuse of these
laws by the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip".
"The details of the events mentioned in the report are being
checked," the military said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Once this process is complete, we will be able to provide a
comprehensive response."
Some 170 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and six Israelis,
including two soldiers, were killed during the offensive that
Israel launched with the declared aim of curbing cross-border
rocket fire.
(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
Alison Williams)