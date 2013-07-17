U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh (not seen) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN The Arab League endorsed on Wednesday a U.S. drive to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian peace talks and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the gaps between the two sides had significantly narrowed.

Kerry's upbeat rhetoric after separate meetings with an Arab League delegation and with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan suggested he may be making some headway in his effort to end a nearly three-year deadlock.

It was unclear, however, whether an Arab League committee's praise of Kerry's efforts as providing "the ground and a suitable environment to start negotiations" would give Abbas sufficient political cover to actually do so.

Abbas will present Kerry's ideas, which were not spelled out, to the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Thursday at a 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) meeting that could provide some indication of whether he is ready to resume talks.

A positive Palestinian decision, if one were to emerge on Thursday or soon thereafter, would be the first tangible sign of progress in Kerry's nearly six-month drive to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Making his sixth trip to the region this year, Kerry hopes to revive negotiations that broke down in 2010 in a dispute over Israeli settlement building in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want for an independent state.

However, in a step that may make it harder for Abbas to resume talks, Israel granted initial approval on Wednesday to build 732 new homes in Modiin Ilit, a West Bank settlement midway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Most countries consider Israel's settlements on occupied land illegal, a view it disputes.

Another snag may be a European Union decision to bar financial aid to Israeli organisations operating in the occupied territories, a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced and believes may "hurt efforts to renew the diplomatic process" with the Palestinians, an Israeli official said.

'SUITABLE ENVIRONMENT TO START NEGOTIATIONS'?

Still, Kerry seemed heartened after two rounds of talks with Abbas in Jordan and one with an Arab League committee whose representatives included Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"We have been able to narrow these gaps very significantly," he told reporters in the Jordanian capital. "And so we continue to get closer and I continue to remain hopeful that the sides can soon be able to come and sit at the same table."

U.S. officials also appeared buoyed by the endorsement from the Arab League.

"The ideas put forward by Kerry before the committee provide the ground and a suitable environment to start negotiations," the group said in a statement released by Petra news agency.

The delegation "expressed hope that this will lead to a launch of serious negotiations to address all final status issues to end the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians and Israelis which will bless the region with security, stability and prosperity".

1967 LINES AS STARTING POINT?

An Arab League peace proposal launched over a decade ago offered full Arab recognition of Israel if it gave up land seized in a 1967 war and accepted a "just solution" for Palestinian refugees.

Rejected by Israel when it was originally proposed at a Beirut summit in 2002, there are major obstacles to the plan being fulfilled.

Israel objects to key points, including a return to 1967 borders, the inclusion of Arab East Jerusalem in a Palestinian state and the return of Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel.

Softening the plan three months ago, a top Qatari official raised the possibility of land swaps in setting future Israeli-Palestinian borders.

The League statement on Wednesday confirmed that shift, speaking of the Arab peace initiative as providing for "an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967 with a limited exchange of territory of the same value and size".

Palestinians have voiced readiness for possible territorial trades but want deliberations on a future state to be based on the pre-1967 war lines. Netanyahu has called those indefensible, leaving Israel vulnerable to attack.

He has not spoken about land swaps but has said not all settlements would remain in Israeli hands under a future accord.

One compromise to revive talks that has been floated in the Israeli media is the idea of a U.S. statement declaring the pre-1967 lines a foundation for peace talks, with Netanyahu voicing reservations but effectively accepting that position.

The core issues that need to be settled in the more than six-decade-old dispute include borders, the fate of Palestinian refugees, the future of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the status of Jerusalem.

(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Writing by Jeffrey Heller and Dan Williams; Editing by Michael Roddy)