AMMAN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday both Israeli and Palestinian leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to peace negotiations despite what he called clear tensions.

"Both Prime Minister Netanyahu and (Palestinian) President Abbas reaffirmed their commitment to these negotiations despite the fact that at moments there are obviously tensions," Kerry said at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Amman)