By Lesley Wroughton
BETHLEHEM, West Bank, Nov 6 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry urged Israel on Wednesday to limit settlement
building in occupied territories to help push peace talks with
the Palestinians back on track.
Faced with grim Israeli and Palestinian assessments of
progress in the talks, Kerry also appeared to slap down Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warmly endorsed
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's commitment to seeking a
two-state solution.
Friction over the talks has risen this past week on the back
of Israeli plans, announced in tandem with its release of 26
Palestinian prisoners, for some 3,500 new homes for Jewish
settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
"Let me emphasise at this point the position of the United
States of America on the settlements is that we consider them...
to be illegitimate," Kerry, reaffirming long-standing U.S.
policy, said after discussions with Abbas.
Speaking to reporters in the West Bank town of Bethlehem,
Kerry said it would be better if settlement building was
"limited as much as possible in an effort to help create a
climate for these talks to be able to proceed effectively".
Palestinians have warned of a brewing crisis if Israel
continues to assert that they had effectively agreed to turn a
blind eye to the settlement campaign, in exchange for the
progressive release of 104 long-serving inmates.
Kerry dismissed Israeli suggestions there had been an
understanding with the Palestinians about settlement expansion
and stated "unequivocally" his belief that Abbas was "100
percent committed" to peace talks.
"I want to make it extremely clear that at no time did the
Palestinians in any way agree as a matter of going back to the
talks, that they somehow condone or accept the settlements," he
said.
In Jerusalem earlier, Netanyahu had said the U.S.-brokered
negotiations had failed to make any real progress.
Speaking to reporters with a stone-faced Kerry at his side,
Netanyahu accused the Palestinians of creating "artificial
crises" and of trying to "run away from the historic decisions
that are needed to make a genuine peace".
Hours later, Kerry said Abbas "wants to try peace and he
understands it requires compromise by all the parties".
The chief U.S. diplomat, citing "difficulties" in the peace
process, had said earlier in Jerusalem that the United States
was convinced that Netanyahu was also determined to pursue an
end to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"As in any negotiation there will be moments of up and
moments of down, and it goes back and forth," Kerry said.
Kerry, whose shuttle diplomacy helped to revive the talks
last July after a three-year break, has set a nine-month
schedule for an agreement, despite widespread scepticism.
PALESTINIAN FRUSTRATION
Few details have emerged from the negotiations, held at
unannounced times and at secret locations in line with pledges
to keep a lid on leaks.
But Palestinian officials have been airing frustration over
a lack of movement on core issues such as the borders of a
Palestinian state, security arrangements, the future of Israeli
settlements and the fate of Palestinian refugees.
Abbas, in a speech on Monday, said that despite all the
meetings nothing had changed on the ground.
Netanyahu said he hoped Kerry's visit would "help steer (the
negotiations) back to a place where we could achieve the
historical peace that we seek".
Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,
territories it captured in the 1967 Middle East war and which
Palestinians seek for a state along with the Hamas Islamist-run
Gaza Strip, are considered illegal by most countries.
Israel cites historical and biblical links to the land,
where more than 500,000 Israelis now live alongside 2.5 million
Palestinians.
In another development, Netanyahu said former Israeli
Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman would return to the cabinet
after his acquittal in a corruption trial on Wednesday.
The right-wing powerbroker is a hardliner on Palestinian
peace talks, which he has said have no chance of succeeding.
In the Gaza Strip, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said any
deal reached by Abbas, a rival of the Islamist group, "would not
be binding on our people".