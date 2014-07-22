AMSTERDAM, July 22 Dutch flag carrier KLM
said it was cancelling its Amsterdam-Tel Aviv flight
on Tuesday because of the security situation around the Israeli
city's airport, the result of intensifying turmoil in the
region.
"We have cancelled our flight to Tel Aviv as a precaution
because we can't secure passengers' safety," said KLM
spokeswoman Joyce Veekman. "We'll review the situation every
day."
Three U.S. carriers had earlier announced plans to suspend
flights to the city on the advice of the United States Federal
Aviation Administration.
The flight stoppages came after Hamas, the militant group
that dominates in the Gaza Strip, and its allies fired more
rockets into Israel, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv. One hit a
town on the fringes of Ben-Gurion International Airport, lightly
injuring two people, officials said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)