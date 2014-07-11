* No claim of responsibility for dawn attack
* Israel fires back at source of rockets
* Similar attacks last year
(Adds arrest of Lebanese suspect)
By Sylvia Westall and Ori Lewis
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, July 11 Rockets were fired at
northern Israel from Lebanon on Friday and Israel's army
responded with artillery fire, Lebanese and Israeli military
authorities said.
Southern Lebanon is a stronghold of Hezbollah, a Shi'ite
Muslim group that battled Israel seven years ago and is engaged
in Syria's civil war in support of President Bashar al-Assad,
but there are also Palestinian groups in the same area. In the
past, militants linked to al Qaeda have claimed such attacks.
The rockets were fired from the Marjayoun - Hasbaya area
towards "occupied Palestinian territories", a statement from
Lebanon's army said, referring to Israel. The projectiles were
launched in the hours before dawn.
Lebanese security forces arrested a man suspected of firing
the rockets, the national news agency said later in the day. He
was Lebanese and a member of "fundamentalist groups", the report
said, without naming the groups.
It said he had admitted he had been accompanied by two
Palestinians who were also members of these groups, and security
forces were still searching for the pair.
The army said it had discovered two missile platforms with
more rockets ready for launch after searching the area, and had
dismantled them.
RETALIATION
An Israeli military spokeswoman said a lone rocket launched
from either Lebanon or Syria landed in Israel's far north,
ending up in an open area near a farming community close to the
border with Lebanon. The army responded with artillery fire, she
said.
There were five rockets fired in total from southern
Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said. Two entered Israel, one
fell into Lebanese territory and two more were intercepted.
An Israeli military spokeswoman confirmed that Israel
responded with artillery fire. Israel shot back around 25
shells, the Lebanese army said, and there were no reports of
casualties.
Israeli chief military spokesman Brigadier-General Motti
Almoz said a rocket fell near Kibbutz Kfar Yuval and that the
military was checking for more details on the source of the
firing. There were no casualties or damage.
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have launched
hundreds of rockets into Israel since the start of an Israeli
offensive four days ago, but Kfar Yuval is almost certainly out
of range of those rockets.
At least 82 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been
killed in the offensive, which Israel says it launched to end
persistent rocket attacks on civilians. Some rockets have
reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities.
In December, rockets launched from Lebanon struck northern
Israel, provoking a response across a border that had been
largely quiet since a war in 2006. In August, Brigades of
Abdullah Azzam, an organisation linked to al Qaeda, claimed a
rocket barrage from Lebanon.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)