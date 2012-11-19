KFAR SHUBA, Lebanon Nov 19 The Lebanese army
dismantled two rockets in southern Lebanon on Monday that
security sources said were aimed towards Israel, which is
launching air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
The unfired rockets, on launchers, were found in the town of
Halta and were about 1 km from an Israeli military site on Mount
Hermon. They appeared to have put in the area since the
offensive on Gaza began last week, the security sources said.
Lebanese soldiers surrounded the area around the intended
launch site and cut off several nearby roads, according to a
Reuters journalist in the area.
The sources gave no information as to who put the rockets
there.
The Israeli-Lebanese border has been largely quiet in recent
years, though rockets were fired over the border in two
incidents last November and December, with only one casualty
reported.
Southern Lebanon is home to several Palestinian groups, some
of them militant, who may have wanted to respond to the violence
between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
There have also been concerns of a possible spillover of
tension from the revolt in neighbouring Syria against President
Bashar al-Assad, and from a stiffening of Western sanctions
against Iran over its nuclear programme.
Iran is the main backer of the powerful Lebanese militant
group Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006.
Hezbollah has not commented on reports of rockets being found.