Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli soldiers from the Home Front Command survey the scene where a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in Ashkelon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM Israel said on Wednesday it would temporarily halt fire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for a five-hour period, citing humanitarian reasons.

The military said after contacts with U.N. officials Israel has decided that "between 1000 (0700 GMT) and 1500 (1200 GMT) the Israeli military will cease operational activity with the Gaza Strip and hold its fire".

