Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
JERUSALEM Israel said on Wednesday it would temporarily halt fire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for a five-hour period, citing humanitarian reasons.
The military said after contacts with U.N. officials Israel has decided that "between 1000 (0700 GMT) and 1500 (1200 GMT) the Israeli military will cease operational activity with the Gaza Strip and hold its fire".
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Alison Williams)
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
HONG KONG Sometime in the third quarter of 2016, Blackrock’s scientific active equity team, which manages $80 billion globally, began picking up increased signs of construction activity on the ground in China by using satellite imagery.