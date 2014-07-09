GAZA, July 9 An Israeli aircraft targeted a
civilian car in the centre of Gaza City's busiest shopping
street on Wednesday night and at least one person in the car,
the driver, was killed, medics said.
Video of the destroyed car showed it had large red stickers
that read "TV". The killed driver, Hamed Shehab, 30, worked for
the Gaza-based news website Media 24. (media24.ps/)
A Media 24 journalist told Reuters that Shehab was
occasionally called in to work as a driver when news events
warranted.
The Israeli military had no initial comment on the strike,
and a spokeswoman said she was checking for details.
(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi, Editing by Ori Lewis and Ken
Wills)