CAIRO Nov 19 The exiled leader of the
Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday Israel must take the
first step if it wants a truce in the conflict in Gaza.
"Whoever started the war must end it," Khaled Meshaal told a
news conference in Cairo.
Meshaal also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
had requested a ceasefire - an assertion the Jewish state
immediately denied.
Israel bombed dozens of targets in Gaza on Monday for a sixth
day on Monday, but mediator Egypt said a deal to end the
fighting could be close.
Meshaal said Hamas did not want an escalation or to draw
Israel into a land invasion. But he said Israel had failed to
achieve its objectives in Gaza.
"The weapons of the resistance have caught the enemy off
guard," he said.