CAIRO Nov 19 The exiled leader of the
Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday Israel must take the
first step if it wants a truce in the conflict in Gaza.
"Whoever started the war must end it," Khaled Meshaal told a
news conference in Cairo.
Meshaal also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
had requested a ceasefire - an assertion the Jewish state
immediately denied.
Israel bombed dozens of targets in Gaza on Monday for a sixth
day on Monday but mediator Egypt said a deal to end the fighting
could be close.
Twelve Palestinian civilians and four fighters were killed in
the air strikes, bringing the Gaza death toll since fighting
began last Wednesday to 90, more than half of them
non-combatants, Gaza officials said. Three Israeli civilians
have been killed by Hamas rocket fire over the border.
Meshaal said a truce in Gaza was possible but Hamas would not
yield to any Israeli conditions. Hamas did not want an
escalation or to draw Israel into a land invasion but was ready
to fight back if the conflcit escalated.
Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza, he said.
"The weapons of the resistance have caught the enemy off
guard," he said. "Netanyahu asked for calm and not us."
A senior Israeli government official denied that Netanyahu
had requested a truce.
The Hamas leader also called for solidarity in Arab and
Palestinian ranks.
"The people of Gaza are not asking for an end of the war,
they are asking for their rights, they are asking that Israel
end its assassinations and its raids and lift the blockade of
Gaza," he said.