* Netanyahu ordered Meshaal assassination in 1997
* Gaza crisis gives political boost to Hamas leader
By Tom Perry and Nidal al-Mughrabi
CAIRO/GAZA, Nov 22 Khaled Meshaal narrowly
survived an assassination attempt ordered by Benjamin Netanyahu
in 1997 the first time he was Israeli prime minister. Fifteen
years on, the Hamas leader claims to have defeated Netanyahu
once again.
The eight-day war between Israel and Palestinians in the
Hamas-run Gaza Strip - a Hamas victory in Meshaal's eyes - has
breathed new life into his political career just he seemed
poised to leave his post. Meshaal indicated earlier this year he
did not want to continue as Hamas leader.
Meshaal, 56, took over as Hamas leader following the 2004
assassinations of Abdel-Aziz Al-Rantissi and Sheikh Ahmed
Yassin, the movement's founder. With both of them killed in the
Gaza Strip, Meshaal has led Hamas from the relative safety of
exile.
This week, his political stock climbed sharply as he led the
Palestinian team negotiating a ceasefire under Egyptian
mediation. The deal unveiled on Wednesday was viewed as a
success by the Palestinians.
"It is a tactical defeat - one stage along the road of
defeats," an upbeat Meshaal said during a news conference on
Wednesday, summing up the outcome of the war. "We have come out
of this battle with our heads up high."
Israel's failure was proof, he said, that armed "resistance"
was the way forward, dressed in a suit and open neck shirt as he
displayed the calm confidence that has characterised his public
addresses from Cairo this week.
"The stature he has gained in the last few days will allow
him to continue to play a political role," said George Giacaman,
a professor of political science at Birzeit University in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank. "If he is not in a specific office,
he will occupy the role of a senior statesman."
On Meshaal's watch, Hamas has emerged as an ever more
important player in the Middle East conflict. It weakened the
U.S.-backed Palestinian Authority by seizing control of Gaza in
2007, challenging its strategy of negotiating peace with Israel
and promoting an alternative approach based on armed struggle.
Meshaal does not accept the idea of a permanent peace deal
with Israel but has said Hamas could accept a Palestinian state
in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem as a
temporary solution in return for a long-term truce.
Born in Silwad near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Meshaal
has steered Hamas through the upheaval unleashed by the Arab
Spring uprisings, deploying what associates describe as deft
diplomatic skills to navigate the turbulence.
Meshaal survived a 1997 Israeli attempt to kill him when two
agents injected him with poison in broad daylight on a street
outside his office in the Jordanian capital.
The attack so enraged Jordan's late King Hussein that he
talked of hanging the captured Israeli would-be-assassins unless
the antidote was handed over. An embarrassed Israeli government
complied.
"A REAL POLITICIAN"
While the crisis in Syria forced the exiled Hamas leadership
to give up its Damascus base, Hamas appears to have emerged with
new friends, including an Islamist-led Egypt more in tune with
its way of thinking. "His flexible approach made him a real
politician," said one Hamas official.
Meshaal's associates say is an old friend of President
Mohamed Mursi, the new Egyptian head of state propelled to power
by the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group aligned with Hamas.
Even as ties with Syria have been cut, Meshaal has gone out
of his way to preserve relations with Iran, one of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's main allies. Meshaal thanked Iran
for supplying arms and cash during his Wednesday remarks.
"There is big faith in Meshaal and he has led the
negotiations in an impressive and brave way," said Mustafa
Asawaf, a senior Hamas government official in Gaza.
"I expect there will be pressure on him to change his mind
and to stay on as leader of the movement, at least for the
coming stage. But I doubt he will," he said. "He will remain a
top leader, a member of the political office," he added.
The group has been holding a leadership ballot for several
months to decide who will succeed Meshaal.
According to sources familiar with the movement's internal
politics, Meshaal has been irritated with policy challenges from
the Gaza-based leadership, though Hamas formally denies that.
Friction between Meshaal and the Gaza-based leadership
surfaced over his attempts to promote reconciliation with
President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority.
Irritating Hamas leaders in Gaza, Meshaal agreed that Abbas
could lead any future unity government designed to bring
together the rival Palestinian administrations.
Abbas is also head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation,
which was founded in 1964 to group Palestinian factions. Hamas,
which was founded in 1987, has never joined the PLO, saying it
must be overhauled.
Meshaal has used his public addresses through the Gaza
conflict to call once again urged moves towards reconciliation,
including reform of the PLO and moves towards forging a shared
strategy for pursuing the Palestinian cause.
Meshaal's goal is to turn Hamas into the leading force in
the entire Palestinian national movement, not just Gaza, said
Mouin Rabbani, an expert on Palestinian affairs.
"His focus is much more on him or one of his successors
becoming the eventual leader of the PLO executive committee
rather than being prime minister of Gaza," he said.