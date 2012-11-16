JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel's cabinet authorised on
Friday mobilisation of up to 75,000 reserve troops for a Gaza
campaign, more than doubling the number of potential call-ups
approved after the offensive began, political sources said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a four-hour strategy
session with a clutch of senior ministers in Tel Aviv, while
other cabinet members were polled by telephone on raising the
mobilisation level. The decision did not mean all 75,000
reservists would be called into action, but gave the military
the go-ahead to enlist them if needed.