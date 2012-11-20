CAIRO Nov 20 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Tuesday that "Israeli aggression" against Gaza would end
later in the day, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.
"President Mohamed Mursi announced that the farce of Israeli
aggression against the Gaza Strip will end on Tuesday," MENA
said, quoting public remarks made by the country's head of state
after the funeral of his sister.
"The efforts to conclude a truce between the Palestinian and
Israeli sides will produce positive results in the next few
hours," he was quoted as saying. Egypt has been trying to
mediate a truce to end the conflict.