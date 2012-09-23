* Sponsored by envoy Blair, projects would circumvent Hamas
* Gas may salve Palestinian Authority fiscal woes -
eventually
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 23 The U.S.-backed Palestinian
administration is negotiating with Israel for permission to
develop natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip, Israeli and
foreign diplomats said on Sunday.
Mediterranean gas could be a windfall for the Palestinian
Authority (PA), which operates under Israeli occupation in the
West Bank and has alarmed the World Bank by sinking into fiscal
crises amid shortfalls in international aid.
As envisaged in the exploratory gas talks initiated by peace
envoy Tony Blair, the PA would alone levy tariffs on any
eventual revenues from private pumping in Gazan waters, though
breakaway Hamas Islamists govern the coastal enclave.
Israel, which keeps Gaza under a close maritime blockade,
said it had held "initial negotiations" with the PA, and at its
behest, about the Palestinian gas.
"Development of the Gaza Marine gas field will generate
revenues that could contribute dramatically to Palestinian
fiscal sustainability," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a
report, published on Sunday, to world powers coordinating
economic aid for the Palestinians.
PA officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Blair's spokeswoman Ruti Winterstein said he secured Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval in February for the
negotiations and they had taken place over recent weeks.
"The (gas) field itself will take around three or four years
to develop," she said, adding talks were at a preliminary stage.
Two private partners, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC)
and BG Group, would develop the gas field "and hand over
the royalties and the taxes to the PA under the supervision of
Prime Minister Fayyad," Winterstein said.
CRYING FOUL
Hamas, which won a Palestinian election in 2006 and sat in
an uncomfortable alliance with President Mahmoud Abbas's secular
Fatah faction until they fought a civil war a year later, cried
foul at the gas plans.
"We do not recognise any agreement reached by the
Palestinian Authority regarding the gas fields off Gaza's
shores, and the government in Gaza should be consulted over any
agreement of this kind," said Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri.
Blair, a former British prime minister, represents the
so-called Quartet of Middle East peace brokers - the United
States, European Union, Russia and United Nations.
Israel has been vigorously developing its own Mediterranean
gas fields in a hope for energy independence partly spurred by
political instability and pipeline sabotage in neighbouring
Egypt, which once supplied 40 percent of its gas.