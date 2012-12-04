* Project calls for thousands of new settler homes
* Europe, U.S. oppose plan for W. Bank, E. Jerusalem
* Analysts say Netanyahu's move linked to election
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Dec 4 For Benjamin Netanyahu, plans
to expand Israeli settlements may risk a diplomatic crisis with
Europe but could prove a good bet at the ballot box.
With a Jan. 22 election looming, the Israeli leader has
defied long-standing international opposition to settlements and
announced plans to build at least 3,000 more homes in the
occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem after the United Nations'
de facto recognition of Palestinian statehood.
Standing up to Europe, where a string of Israeli diplomats
were summoned for reprimands by the governments of Britain,
France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark on Monday, could help cement
right-wing voter support for the conservative prime minister.
"We feared that politicians would clamber over themselves to
show who could be tougher with the Palestinians. However we had
hoped that Netanyahu would show more restraint. It didn't
happen," said a Western diplomat in Jerusalem.
"We did not want the Palestinians to go to the United
Nations during an Israeli election campaign precisely for this
reason," the diplomat said.
Israel rebuffed European protests and appeals to reverse
course on the settlement drive, saying it would "stand by its
vital interests, even in the face of international pressure".
Settlement projects on land Israel captured in the 1967
Arab-Israeli War are considered illegal by most world powers and
have routinely drawn condemnation from them. Some 500,000
Israelis and 2.5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and
East Jerusalem.
But this time, the government also ordered new "planning
work" in one of the most highly sensitive areas of the West Bank
known as "E1". Israeli housing on its barren hills could split
the West Bank in two, denying the Palestinians a viable state.
Many Israelis have traditionally viewed the United Nations
and many European governments as being particularly sympathetic
to the Palestinian cause.
And in an aside by Netanyahu during a visit to the United
States, Israel's main ally, he appeared to indicate he shared
those sentiments.
"Americans get it," he said, referring to arguments he has
made in support of his government's policies. "Europeans don't."
That has not always been the case as far as U.S. President
Barack Obama is concerned, particularly on the settlement issue
and the open question of whether Israel might attack Iran's
nuclear programme in defiance of Washington's calls to give
diplomatic options more time.
But Obama has never been at the top of Israelis' popularity
lists and friction between the two leaders seems not to have
hurt Netanyahu in the opinion polls, which predict he will coast
to victory in the upcoming ballot.
VOTER EXPECTATIONS
Tamir Sheafer, a political scientist at Jerusalem's Hebrew
University, said Netanyahu's settlement move was "what his
voters expect of him" and stemmed from internal political
considerations.
"Maybe they are worried in (Netanyahu's) Likud that
right-wing voters will opt instead for (the far-right
religious)Habayit Hayehudi party," Sheafer said.
So far, European anger over the settlement plan has not led
to any sanctions against Israel. Any punitive measures before
the election would fuel arguments made by Netanyahu's political
opponents that he was deepening its diplomatic isolation.
"I think there are electoral considerations (behind
Netanyahu's settlement moves)," said Gideon Rahat, a Hebrew
University political scientist. "But he's also used to (Europe
and the United States) not bothering him much and now they seem
to have changed the rules of the game."
Still, Sheafer said, "something very unusual or unexpected
would have to happen for the next government not to be headed by
Netanyahu - it's very simple mathematics, the centre-left simply
doesn't have enough parliamentary seats" to form a coalition.
With details of the future settler housing in the West Bank
and East Jerusalem still sketchy and Israeli officials saying
any construction in E1 would be more than a year away, Israel
and Europe still have room to manoeuvre.
"We don't know where these units will be built. I don't
think anyone knows. They are probably scurrying around now
trying to figure out where they will be built," said Daniel
Seidemann, an Israeli expert on settlements.
"This announcement was made for dramatic effect. That
doesn't mean it won't happen, it means the dramatic effect
precedes the decision," Seidemann said.
Tzipi Livni, a former foreign minister who is running in the
upcoming poll as the head of a new centrist party, said in a
statement that Netanyahu's settlement move "isolates Israel and
encourages international pressure".
But she also appeared to suggest that Netanyahu might be
bluffing.
"In any case (the construction) won't happen," she said.