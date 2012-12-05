PRAGUE Dec 5 Israel remains committed to a
negotiated settlement with the Palestinians, Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, despite worries among the
Jewish state's European allies over its plans to build more
settlements.
"We remain committed to a negotiated settlement between us
and our Palestinian neighbours," Netanyahu said during a visit
to Prague. "That solution is a two-state solution for two
peoples, a peace in which a demilitarised Palestinian state
recognise the one and only Jewish state of Israel."
Netanyahu's comments came ahead of a visit to Germany, where
he was expected to face a dressing down from Chancellor Angela
Merkel for the settlement plans that his government is pursuing
following a vote in the United Nations last week granting the
Palestinian Authority limited statehood status.