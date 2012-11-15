WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian
President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and reiterated U.S. support
for Israel's right to self-defense in light of rocket attacks
from Gaza, the White House said.
Obama spoke to the leaders about the rocket attacks being
launched from Gaza into Israel and the escalating violence in
Gaza, the White House said in a statement.
"The President urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to make every
effort to avoid civilian casualties. The two agreed that Hamas
needs to stop its attacks on Israel to allow the situation to
de-escalate," the statement said.
"The President also spoke with President Mursi given Egypt's
central role in preserving regional security. In their
conversation, President Obama condemned the rocket fire from
Gaza into Israel and reiterated Israel's right to self-defense,"
it said.