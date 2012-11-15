WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama spoke
to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian
President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and reiterated U.S. support
for Israel's right to self-defense in light of rocket attacks
from Gaza, the White House said.
Obama spoke to the leaders about the rocket attacks being
launched from Gaza into Israel and the escalating violence in
Gaza, the White House said in a statement.
"The president urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to make every
effort to avoid civilian casualties. The two agreed that Hamas
needs to stop its attacks on Israel to allow the situation to
de-escalate," the statement said.
"The president also spoke with President Mursi given Egypt's
central role in preserving regional security. In their
conversation, President Obama condemned the rocket fire from
Gaza into Israel and reiterated Israel's right to self-defense,"
it said.
Obama and Mursi agreed on the importance of "working to
de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible" and would stay
in close touch in the days ahead, the White House said.
Egypt, only one of two Arab countries with a peace treaty
with Israel, has played a role in recent years brokering a
suspension of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants who
rule in the Gaza Strip.
Mursi, Egypt's new Islamist president, has been under
pressure from Washington to safeguard Egypt's peace deal with
the Jewish state. Egypt maintains contacts with Hamas'
leadership in Gaza and has diplomatic relations with Israel.
Egypt's military receives heavy U.S. financial aid, and
Cairo is looking to Washington for development assistance and
debt forgiveness to help its ailing economy.
Israeli President Shimon Peres briefed Obama on Wednesday
about Israel's killing of the Hamas military commander in Gaza.
The U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting
late on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli strikes in the Gaza
Strip.