WASHINGTON Nov 21 The White House on Wednesday
condemned a deadly bus bombing in Tel Aviv and said it would
help Israel catch those responsible.
At least 10 people were wounded when a bus was blown up on a
main street in Tel Aviv after days of military exchanges between
Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. Israel's government called
it a terrorist attack.
"The United States will stand with our Israeli allies, and
provide whatever assistance is necessary to identify and bring
to justice the perpetrators of this attack," White House press
secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.
The United States continues to have an "unshakeable
commitment" to Israel's security, Carney said.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in the region trying
to broker an end to the hostilities.