WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama,
issuing a veiled warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on the eve of talks, said in an interview published on
Sunday it would be harder for Washington to defend Israel
against efforts to isolate it internationally if U.S.-led Middle
East peace talks fail.
Obama, speaking to Bloomberg View, also made clear that he
would press Netanyahu to allow him the time needed to test
Iran's willingness to curb its nuclear ambitions, despite the
Israeli leader's deep skepticism of the West's diplomatic
engagement with Tehran.
Saying the "the window is closing" for a peace deal between
Israel and the Palestinians, Obama called on Netanyahu to "seize
the moment" to help achieve a framework agreement that Secretary
John Kerry is trying to forge to extend peace talks.
Obama said his message to Netanyahu in a White House
meeting scheduled for Monday would be: "If not now, when? And if
not you, Mr. Prime Minister, then who?"
Obama said if peace talks fail and Israel presses ahead with
expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied land in the West
Bank, then Washington would have limited ability to protect it
from "international fallout."
Though he did not specify what kind of actions Israel might
face, Palestinians have threatened to try to join international
tribunals where they could make their case against Israel.
The Jewish state is also facing a boycott and divestiture
movement that has made some inroads in Europe but has had little
impact in the United States.
"What I do believe is that if you see no peace deal and
continued aggressive settlement construction and if
Palestinians come to believe that the possibility of a
contiguous sovereign Palestinian state is no longer within
reach, then our ability to manage the international fallout is
going to be limited," Obama said.
Kerry's recent warning that failure to resolve the
Palestinian issue could fuel anti-Israel boycotts stirred
controversy in Israel, where he was accused of trying to
pressure for concessions.
Obama's comments, made in an interview on Thursday, were
published shortly before an Oval Office meeting in which Iran is
expected to be the thorniest issue. The two leaders have a
history of sometimes testy relations.
Obama repeated his opposition any congressional move to
impose further sanctions on Iran while it is engaged in
negotiations with Washington and other world powers.
"It is profoundly in all of our interests to let this
process play itself out," Obama said. " Let us test whether or
not Iran can move far enough to give us assurances that their
program is peaceful."
Saying that new sanctions would derail diplomacy, Obama
said: "You don't start shooting in the middle of the room during
the course of negotiations."
However, Obama did not touch on the main point of contention
- Netanyahu's demand that Iran be forced, in a final nuclear
deal, to dismantle all of its uranium enrichment centrifuges,
compared to the president's suggestion that Tehran could be
allowed a small program for civilian purposes.
Obama insisted that, contrary to Netanyahu's assertions,
existing sanctions on Iran are largely holding. He also
expressed confidence that Tehran was convinced he was keeping
all options on the table, including military action, should
diplomacy fail and Iran seek to develop a nuclear weapon.
"I know they take it seriously," Obama said.
Iran says it is not seeking a nuclear bomb and that its
nuclear program is strictly for peaceful civilian purposes.
