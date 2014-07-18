(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, July 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu about the situation in Gaza, underscoring the U.S.
support for Israel to defend itself but raising concerns about
consequences of wider conflict.
Obama said he reaffirmed the United States' strong support
for its ally but that he "also made clear the United States ...
and our allies are deeply concerned about the risks of further
escalation and the loss of more innocent life."
"We are hopeful that Israel will continue to approach this
process in a way that minimizes civilian casualties," Obama told
reporters at the White House.
Obama's remarks come amid escalating violence in the region
between Israel and Palestinian militants. On Friday, Israel
intensified its land offensive in Gaza and warned it could
"significantly widen" an operation that Palestinian officials
said was increasingly killing civilians.
During the phone call, a siren went off warning of a rocket
attack from Gaza, both leaders said.
Netanyahu told Obama that "this is the reality for millions
of Israeli citizens," according to a statement from the prime
minister's office.
Obama also said he told Netanyahu that U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry is also prepared to visit the region.
"All of us are working hard to return to the cease-fire that
was reached in November of 2012," Obama said.
Netanyahu thanked Obama for U.S. support of Israel's right
to defend itself, and the Israeli leader said that the Islamist
group Hamas, by using Palestinians in Gaza as human shields, was
responsible for any harm to them, the statement from the Israeli
leader said.
