YOKOTA, Japan Nov 20 President Barack Obama
called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to discuss the conflict
in Gaza and press for diplomacy to cool the violence, the White
House said on Tuesday.
Obama's call to Mursi, made while the U.S. president was
flying from Cambodia to Japan, was the third conversation he had
with the Egyptian leader in roughly 24 hours, Deputy National
Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters traveling with the
president.
On the call, Obama stressed the importance of de-escalating
violence in Gaza and commended Mursi on the role he has played
so far, Rhodes said.
"Egypt plays a very important role in this process," Rhodes
said, adding that the White House believes that Mursi is sincere
in his desire to restore calm.
"The president believes that the best way forward here is to
have a diplomatic effort that restores calm," the White House
adviser said.