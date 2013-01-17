JERUSALEM Jan 17 Israeli forces removed
Palestinian protest tents on Thursday from land earmarked for
Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, having evicted
activists from the encampment earlier this week, police said.
"The area was cleared of all tents," said police spokesman
Micky Rosenfeld. "There were no disturbances."
On Sunday, police evicted 50 protesters from the so-called
"E1" area outside the Arab suburbs of East Jerusalem, where
planned Israeli settlements could split much of the West Bank -
a worry for world powers who want to see a Palestinian state set
up in the territory seized by the Jewish state in the 1967 war.
The activists' large, steel-framed tents had remained
standing in accordance with an Israeli court order while judges
considered a Palestinian claim of ownership of land where the
encampment, dubbed "Bab al-Shams", was built.
The Supreme Court approved removal of the tents on
Wednesday, agreeing with the government's argument that they
could be a magnet for violent Palestinian protests. That ruling
was decried by activists who describe Bab al-Shams as a
non-violent implementation of Palestinian rights.
Most countries view Jewish settlements in areas captured by
Israel in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal and echo concerns
voiced by Palestinians that building more settler homes could
deny them a viable and contiguous state.
E1 covers some 12 square km (4.6 square miles) and is
considered particularly important because it not only juts into
the narrow "waist" of the West Bank, but also backs onto East
Jerusalem, where Palestinians want to establish their capital.
About 500,000 Israelis and 2.5 million Palestinians live in
the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Direct peace talks between
Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2010.