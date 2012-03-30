* Israeli forces on alert on Lebanese, Syrian borders
* Palestinians organise "Global March to Jerusalem"
JERUSALEM, March 30 Israel shut crossings into
the occupied West Bank on Friday and reinforced patrols along
its borders with Lebanon and Syria to try to thwart
pro-Palestinian rallies around the country.
Palestinian activists have called for a "Global March to
Jerusalem" to coincide with annual Land Day demonstrations by
Israel's Arab minority, and say there will be protests in
numerous locations to denounce Israeli settlement policy.
Israeli officials say they want to avoid a repeat of
violence that flared last May, when its forces opened fire as
hundreds of protesters surged towards its borders from Lebanon
and Syria, killing several people.
"Forces are deployed widely around the country and they are
on alert," Israeli Police Minister Yitzhak Aharonovitch told
Army Radio. The army announced West Bank crossings would remain
shut until midnight on Friday.
Palestinian organisers have said they want to stage peaceful
rallies to protest against "the policies and practices of the
racist Zionist state".
Land Day commemorates the killing by security forces of six
Arabs in 1976 during protests against government plans to
confiscate land in northern Israel's Galilee region.
Previous remembrances have mostly passed quietly, but Israel
decided to reinforce its defences following the deadly clashes
last year that appeared to catch the military off guard.
An Israeli army officer told Reuters the Golan ceasefire
line with Syria had been fortified with a new fence and land
mines, and that violence on last year's scale was unlikely.
The army also said that U.N. peacekeepers had toured its
Lebanese border last week, viewing Israel's deployment and
relaying plans by Lebanon's military to rein in any protests on
their side of the fence.
In Jerusalem, police barred men younger than 40 from
attending Friday prayers at the holiest Islamic shrine in the
city, the al-Aqsa Mosque, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Jerusalem is a focal point of conflict, as Palestinians want
the city's eastern sector captured by Israel in a 1967 war as
capital of a future state. Israel has annexed East Jerusalem as
part of its capital and insists the city remain united.
Israel is wary of possible violence with peace talks stalled
for months and Palestinian leaders refusing to return to the
negotiating table until Israel halts all Jewish settlement
building in the West Bank.
Leading Palestinian activist Marwan Barghouti, serving
multiple life sentences in an Israeli jail for orchestrating
suicide attacks, called on Monday for a new wave of civil
resistance in the decades-long quest for statehood.
On high alert along its borders, police were also wary of
possible friction within the boundaries of Israel, where the
Arab minority was planning protests.
Arabs make up about a fifth of Israel's total population.
Many complain of discrimination. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu has recently called for improved efforts to integrate
Arab citizens into Israel's work force.