* Palestinian prime minister condemns raids
* Broadcast equipment, computers seized
RAMALLAH, West Bank Feb 29 Israeli
soldiers raided two Palestinian television stations in the
occupied West Bank on Wednesday, seizing transmitters the
military said were interfering with air traffic communications.
Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad visited one of the
stations, Watan TV in Ramallah, and said the Israeli operation
was "oppressive and monstrous" and violated "all international
laws".
The Israeli military said Watan TV and Alquds educational
television, which is also based in Ramallah, had been asked
repeatedly by Israel to stop using frequencies that cut into
Israeli wireless communications and air traffic control bands.
"Soldiers accompanied Communications Ministry officials to
the pirate stations ... a number of transmitters were seized," a
military spokesman said.
Ramallah is the seat of the Western-backed Palestinian
Authority and Israeli troops man checkpoints on the edges of the
city, just north of Jerusalem.
Fayyad said the raid represented an attack against "what is
left of the Palestinian Authority's status in the West Bank", an
apparent reference to Israel's overall security control of the
territory, which it captured in a 1967 war and where it has
built more than 120 settlements.
Palestinians are seeking to establish a state in the West
Bank and Gaza Strip.
Ahmed Milhem, a Watan TV employee, said the station, owned
by local non-governmental organisations, broadcasts news and
cultural and political programmes. He said the raid lasted some
three hours.
"They seized computers, broadcast equipment and
administrative files," Milhem told Reuters by telephone. "The
station is now off the air."
Alquds television said it expected to receive replacement
equipment later in the day and begin broadcasting again.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Jihan Abdalla, writing by Ori
Lewis)