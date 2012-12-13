HEBRON, West Bank Dec 13 Israeli soldiers
punched two Reuters cameramen and forced them to strip in the
street, before letting off a tear gas canister in front of them,
leaving one of them needing hospital treatment.
Israel's military said on Thursday it took the allegations
seriously, but offered no explanation for the assault that
occurred on Wednesday evening in the heart of Hebron.
"The regional brigade commander was ordered to open an
investigation," Israeli Defense Forces spokeswoman Avital
Leibovich said in an email. No further information will be
provided until the investigation is complete.
Yousri Al Jamal and Ma'amoun Wazwaz said a foot patrol
stopped them as they were driving to a nearby checkpoint where a
Palestinian teenager had just been shot dead by an Israeli
border guard.
Their car was clearly marked 'TV' and they were both wearing
blue flak jackets with 'Press' emblazoned on the front.
The soldiers forced them to leave the vehicle and punched
them, striking them with the butts of their guns. They accused
them of working for an Israeli NGO, B'Tselem, which documents
human rights violations in the occupied West Bank, the Reuters
cameramen said.
Locals say B'Tselem has given a number of Palestinians video
cameras so they can film soldiers and settlers who live in this
divided city. The NGO was not immediately available for comment.
The soldiers did not let the men produce their official ID
papers and forced them to strip down to their underwear, making
them kneel on the road with their hands behind their heads, the
cameramen said.
Two other Palestinian journalists working for local news
organisations, including a satellite television station
affiliated to the Islamist group Hamas, were also stopped and
forced to the ground.
One of the soldiers then dropped a tear gas canister between
the men and the IDF patrol ran away. The four journalists
scrambled clear and Jamal and Wazwaz got to their car, which had
rapidly filled up with tear gas, they said.
They tried to drive away, but said they only got around 200
metres before they had to stop and exit the vehicle because of
the choking gas. The soldiers then fired more tear gas in their
direction.
Wazwaz was overcome by the fumes and was taken to hospital
by ambulance. He was released later the same night.
The Israeli soldiers took two gas masks and a video camera
from their car. The undamaged camera was later found abandoned
further up the road.
"We deplore the mistreatment of our journalists and have
registered our extreme dismay with the Israeli military
authorities," said Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief of Reuters
News.
Tensions have been running particularly high in Hebron in
the past week following repeated clashes between stone-throwing
youths and soldiers.
Muhammad al-Salameh, 17, was shot dead close to his house in
the heart of Hebron on Wednesday evening after an altercation
with border guards at a nearby checkpoint. Israeli police said
he had brandished a gun, which later proved to be a toy gun.
Some 800 Jewish settlers live among 30,000 Palestinians in
the parts of the old city that are under Israeli control.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Myra MacDonald)