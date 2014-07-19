JERUSALEM, July 19 Israel's army said on
Saturday Gaza-based militants had used up or lost about half of
their rockets in 12 days of fighting - though the Islamist
fighters say they have been replenishing their arsenal.
The Israeli military said Palestinian fighters had fired at
least 1,705 rockets out of an estimated stockpile of about
10,000, a depletion of about 17 percent.
"I think that we have hit and destroyed 30 to 40 percent of
the rockets," chief military spokesman Brigadier-General Moti
Almoz said, referring to an Israeli offensive on Gaza that
escalated on Thursday.
Israel says it has launched air strikes, naval barrages and
a ground assault in Gaza, controlled by Islamist group Hamas, to
halt rockets fired into Israeli territory. Analysts say Israel's
estimates of the size of Hamas' remaining arsenal will be a key
factor in its deliberations on how long to continue the
offensive.
Palestinian officials said on Saturday the Israeli strikes
have so far killed more than 330 people, most of them civilians.
The outgunned Palestinian fighters do not publish details on
their arsenals or deployment, but have said they are restocking
as the conflict continues and are ready for a protracted war.
Neighbouring Egypt has cracked down on Hamas over the past
year and closed tunnels between its territory and Gaza,
potentially hitting the militants' ability to smuggle in weapons
and other supplies.
Reaching as far as Tel Aviv and beyond, the rockets have
jarred Israelis. They have killed just one person, during this
conflict, as their relative inaccuracy and the success of
Israel's Iron Dome rocket interceptor, civilian air raid sirens
and shelters kept the casualty rate in check.
A second Israeli was killed by a mortar fired from Gaza.
Hamas has accused Israel of hiding its losses and on
Saturday dismissed the Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip.
"The ground invasion has failed to achieve any goals and
(our) heroic resistance has destroyed the image of Israeli
deterrence to a great extent," said Hamas spokesman Sami Abu
Zuhri.
(Writing by Dan Williams; additional reporting by Nidal
al-Mughrabi)