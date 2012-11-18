(Refiles to amend writing credit; body copy unchanged)
* Palestinians seen wanting to spread fear deep in Israel
* Condition of Gaza's best rockets a gauge of conflict
* Armed faction accuses Israelis of playing down threat
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 18 Some of the Palestinian
rockets fired far into Israel during the Gaza flare-up have
lacked powerful warheads because they were stripped down to
increase range and spread alarm over a wider population, Israeli
security sources said on Sunday.
"Our assessment is that the prestige of setting off alarms
deep in Israel, and being perceived as fighting on, is as
important to them now as spilling our blood," said an Israeli
official briefed on security cabinet decisions.
The official and two other sources who spoke to Reuters on
the matter did not specify how many of the almost 900 rockets
and mortars fired since fighting erupted on Wednesday had been
deliberately sapped.
The official said "not a few" of the rockets reaching Tel
Aviv and cities closer to Gaza were designed for much shorter
ranges but had been shorn of their weighty warheads so that they
flew further.
"They're pipes, basically," said the official, who declined
to be identified.
Hamas, the militant Islamist movement governing Gaza, had no
immediate comment. The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC),
another outgunned Palestinian faction taking part in the five
days of clashes, dismissed the Israeli allegations.
"Israeli leaders are trying to assure their terrified public
that those rockets are not dangerous, to minimise their fear.
They will never succeed, and time will tell they lied to their
people," PRC spokesman Abu Mujahed said.
Israeli air force and artillery strikes on Gaza, a small,
densely populated enclave, have killed some 56 Palestinians,
most of them civilians. Palestinian rockets have killed three
civilians and wounded dozens of others in Israel since
Wednesday, driving entire populations into bomb shelters.
Tel Aviv has become a target from the air for the first time
since 1991, when Saddam Hussein's Iraq fired Scud missiles at
Israel's biggest city. A rocket also crashed near Jerusalem for
the first time in four decades.
BOOSTERISM?
The enemies have hotly disputed the condition of Gaza's most
potent rockets, with Israel saying its air force has destroyed
the bulk of them on the ground and the Palestinians insisting
they were continuing to strike at the heart of the Jewish state.
For the fourth time in as many days, rockets were launched
at Tel Aviv, some 70 km (44 miles) from Gaza, on Sunday. The
salvo, claimed by Hamas, set off sirens in Israel's coastal
commercial hub and suburbs. The Iron Dome interceptor shot down
two rockets.
A third source who receives regular briefings from Israel's
air defence corps said some of the furthest-reaching Palestinian
rockets had warheads that were lighter than they were designed
to have.
"Yes, this was to increase range, but we have no indication
of rockets without warheads being used," the third source said.
Israel's military and police declined comment.
The discrepancy between the Israeli disclosures could be due
to the difficulty of studying rocket debris left over from Iron
Dome interceptions, or the possibility that not all of the
sources were privy to intelligence data on Palestinian tactics.
Hamas said the rockets it has fired at Tel Aviv were
Iranian-designed Fajr-5s, with ranges of 75 km (46 miles) and
175 kg (385 lb) warheads that can shear through buildings.
But there has been no word of direct impacts in Tel Aviv.
The rockets were either blown out of the sky by Iron Dome or,
according to some witnesses, fell harmlessly into the sea.
If any did land in unpopulated areas, the locations were not
disclosed by Israeli authorities, in order to deprive the rocket
crews of any information that could help them adjust their aim.
Iron Dome is designed to intercept any rocket or mortar on
course to hit a populated area.
Hamas also launched, on Friday, a rocket that it dubbed a
homemade "Qassam M-75" at Jerusalem, which has no Iron Dome
shield. That launch set off sirens throughout the holy city and
some witnesses reported hearing an explosion to the south.
Police have not published extensive details on the incident.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Nidal
al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Mark Heinrich)